ERRIGAL Ciaran stand poised at the summit of club football, one final step away from the ultimate prize – and it’s been a long, arduous but immensely rewarding trek to the top.

Sunday’s All-Ireland showdown against Cuala of Dublin will determine whether a Tyrone team will get their hands on the coveted Andy Merrigan Cup for the first time in the county’s history.

It’s taken Errigal ten games to get here and there’s been drama at every twist and turn, but they’ve built up a head of steam and qualified for the biggest day in the club calendar by virtue of a remarkable extra-time victory over Kerry kingpins Dr Crokes last Saturday down in Newbridge.

Now the full focus is on Croke Park. Should Errigal Ciaran triumph – historic is only the half of it. Should they lose, as Enda McGinley reminded us in a recent interview, it doesn’t tarnish what’s been one heck of a journey.

The club hosted a press evening at Dunmoyle on Monday. In attendance were various members of the team and club including vice-chairperson Peter Canavan.

Canavan, who won six county championships and two Ulster titles with Errigal Ciaran during his brilliant playing career, hopes that his club’s success will also rub off at county level.

“We’re proud to be the first Tyrone team to have done it [reached the All-Ireland SFC final]. We’ve got a lot of well wishes since the semi-final from a lot other clubs. We’d like to think we’re getting good support around the county and it’ll set the county up well.

“This has happened before in other counties where their club has won an All-Ireland and it’s replicated at county level so hopefully it gives Tyrone a good boost as well.”

Darragh and Ruairi Canavan delivered sensational performances as Errigal Ciaran clinched an unforgettable victory over Dr Crokes last Saturday. Darragh finished his day’s work with a haul of 1-6 from play, while Ruairi weighed in with seven points. It was jaw-dropping stuff but their father Peter pointed out that every game is different.

“You take the rough with the smooth. They’d a good day on Saturday, probably not as much space will be available in the final against Cuala, but as long as they do their best, that’s all you can ask for.”

A legend of Tyrone and Errigal Ciaran football, Canavan serves as vice-chairperson of his club and praised the efforts of those who put in the hard yards behind the scenes.

“When you become involved in a club committee, you see the extent of the work that nobody knows about and gets done by people that nobody’s interviewing. It’s very much a team effort on the pitch and certainly off it as well, and when [chairman] Emmett McGinley tells you to do something, you certainly don’t think twice about it!”