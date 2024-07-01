Fine comeback see Tyrone Ladies beat the Banner

Clare 2-7 Tyrone 2-8

TYRONE ladies are through to the All-Ireland Intermediate Championship semi-finals for the first time since 2018.

The Red Hands overturned a six-point half time deficit to edge Clare at Cusack Park on Sunday, with second half goals from player of the match Aoife Horisk and Chloe McCaffrey.

Advertisement

On the balance of play, Tyrone deserved the win as Clare goalkeeper Amie Lenihan made several crucial saves throughout a thrilling contest.

In the closing stages Tyrone withstood a frenetic assault on their own goals as the Banner girls tried to take the game to extra time but what was a measure of their performance through the game Tyrone stood firm, goalkeeper Amelia Coyle, Joanne Barrett and Jayne Lyons excellent.

Six points was the advantage at the break with two Clare goals coming within 40 seconds of each other through Laurie Ryan and Ailish Considine, which changed the complexion of the game. Tyrone had dominated the opening 20 minutes, tactically excellent, well-organised and assured at the back before the goals rocked them.

An early penalty for the Red Hands after Aoife Horisk was fouled as she stole in was steered over the bar by Maria Canavan to level Roisin Considine’s point from close range. Horisk was a real threat through the opening minutes carving open the home defence and the sides shared points through her and Harvey.

Tyrone were in control though managing the game well with Aoibhinn McHugh creating plenty of ball with Barrett, Eimear Quinn, Meabh Corrigan and Lyons solid at the back.

Canavan nudged the visitors ahead again by the end of the first quarter while a great tackle by Grainne Harvey denied Emma Jane Gervin’s goal chance.

Fidelma Marrinan levelled from a free and she went so close for a goal seconds later as Coyle made a great save to turn the ball away. McCaffrey tapped Tyrone ahead, but again that lead proved short-lived.

Advertisement

Considine teed up Ryan who cut through the defence to net and from the kick out the ball was turned back in for Considine to rattle in the second goal. Marrinan’s late long-range point affording Clare a big advantage.

That lead was cut to a single point within six minutes of the restart. McCaffrey finished well from Emma Conroy’s through ball. From the kick-out, Mc Caffrey was on hand again to fire home a super goal.

The Macartan’s player, in her first start since injury, closed the game to the minimum with a close range free.

Clare settled again with Marrinan and the tireless Moloney both pointing to open the gap to three again yet in a moment of brilliance Horisk found Lenihan’s net cutting out two defenders before picking her spot.

The goal on 42 minutes levelled matters for a fourth time. It proved to be the last score for 12 minutes with Horisk on target after that gap to nudge Tyrone ahead her goalbound shot turned over by the Clare custodian.

Caitlin Campbell’s goal was ruled out as she raced to beat Lenihan as both Canavan and Horisk missed further chances.

Lenihan turned away McCaffrey’s effort only for Canavan to finish well over the bar with four minutes of normal time left.

With two points the advantage, Clare threw everything at Tyrone. Aine Keane hit Coyle’s post and Moloney angled a great point on full time to leave it the bare minimum. Tyrone called on all their resolve in six additional minutes, Marrinan and Hannah Doyle pressed and Barrett was on hand to steer Moloney’s effort off the line.

McCarthy, Moloney and Harvey all threatened but Tyrone were dogged and would not surrender their

lead.

THE SCORERS

Tyrone

Chloe McCaffrey 1-3, Aoife Horisk 1-2, Maria Canavan 0-2.

Clare

Laurie Ryan 1-0, Ailish Considine 1-0, Fidelma Considine 0-3, Chloe Moloney 0-2, Roisin Considine 0-1, Caoimhe Harvey 0-1.

THE TEAMS

Tyrone

Amelia Coyle, Jayne Lyons, Joanne Barrett, Eimear Quinn, Caitlin Campbell, Meabh Corrigan, Clara Daly, Aine Grimes, Aoibhinn Mc Hugh, Emma Jane Gervin, Aoife Horisk, Elle McNamee, Maria Canavan, Zoe Loughran, Chloe McCaffrey. Subs: Emma Conroy for Loughran, Meabh Mallon for Grimes, Sasha Byrne for McNamee, Emma Mulgrew for McCaffrey.

Clare

Amy Lenihan, Aine Keane, Siofra Ni Chonall, Grainne Harvey, Roisin Considine, Joanna Doohan, Louise Griffin, Laurie Ryan, Sinead Considine, Terersa Collins, Caoimhe Harvey, Amy Sexton, Ailish Considine, Fidelma

Marrinan Chloe Moloney. Subs: Megan Downs for Griffin, Hannah Doyle for Sexton, Ciara McCarthy for A Considine .

Referee: Ger Canny, Mayo.