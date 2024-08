Urney 3-9 Naomh Brid 0-7

A STRONG first half display laid the foundations for victory for an Urney side who proved too strong for Naomh Brid in the Grade 4 Minor Championship Final at Carrickmore on Saturday afternoon.

The winners’ ability to get goals ultimately proved to be the difference between the two sides and they were well on their way to victory by halftime when leading 2-5 to 0-2.

To their credit the Brocagh /Killyman selection battled back in the opening twenty minutes of the second half to reduce the deficit but they had left themselves with too much ground to make up.

Seamus O’Fionnalaigh opened the scoring for Urney and it took until the 16th minute for a second point to arrive when an Aodhan O’Coinn free levelled matters.

That was to be as good as it would get for Naomh Brid however as Urney assumed control. Midfielder Corey McCraith pointed before a shot from Conchobhar Redstone took a deflection of a defender on its way to the net in the 18th minute.

Sean O’Longain tagged on a brace of points from frees for the winners with O’Fionnalaigh landing a superb effort from out on the left wing. Naomh Brid defender Sean O’Coinn then split the posts with a quality point from distance but on the stroke of halftime McCraith found the net to leave Urney well in control.

A Seamus MacPharlain free reduced the deficit on the restart but in the 34th minute Tomas O’Dubhartaigh played the ball to MacCraith who fired in his second and his side’s third goal of the contest. Naomh Brid now had a real mountain to climb but they enjoyed their best spell of the game with Padraig O’Coinn and Aodhan O’Coinn both landing a brace of points each.

With ten minutes left to play though they failed to register again as Urney tagged on the last four points. O’Longain converted a free with defender Romhanach MacGiolla Chirce getting forward to score before Aodhan O’Longain and O’Fionnalaigh had the final say with a point apiece.

SCORERS

Urney

Corey MacCraith 2-1, Seamus O’Fionnalaigh 0-3, Sean O’Longain 0-3 (3F), Conchobhar Redstone 1-0, Romhanach MacGiolla Chirce 0-1, Aodhan O’Daimhin 0-1

Naomh Brid

Aodhan O’Coinn 0-3(1F), Padraig O’Coinn 0-2, Sean O’Coinn 0-1, Seamus MacPharlain 0-1 (F)