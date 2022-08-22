This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Four teams level at the top of Division One

  • 22 August 2022
Four teams level at the top of Division One
Trillick's Ciaran Daly holds off Donaghmore's Ronan Donnelly.JMG2
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 22 August 2022
3 minutes read

Related articles:

Local Ladies teams off to All-Ireland Sevens Tatts boss Kelly relieved to break their duck Errigal go top of the table Sigerons Ladies clinch Junior B League title

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY