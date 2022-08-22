Four teams level at the top of Division One

FOUR teams sit level at the top of Division One of the Tyrone All-County League with just two rounds of matches remaining to be played- Killyclogher, Trillick, Errigal Ciaran and Carrickmore.

Killyclogher got the better of neighbours Loughmacrory on home soil on Sunday afternoon. Mark Bradley and Conal McCann both bagged early goals for the hosts but the visitors responded with points from Oisin O’Kane, Pauraic Meenagh and Shane Dobbs to only trail by three at the short whistle.

The McCann brothers Oisin and Conal swapped points with the Gallagher siblings Cathaoir and Diarmuid on the restart before Leo Meenan and Dara Curran reduced the deficit. The game was in the melting pot at this stage but a late Mattie Devlin goal decided it as it finished 3-8 to 0-12.

Meanwhile Trillick edged out Donaghmore 0-15 to 2-7, with Ciaran Daly scoring four points from play, and Lee Brennan weighing in with four pointed frees and a ’45’.

Goalkeeper Lorcan Quinn scored a ‘freak’ first half goal from all of 50m out for Donaghmore, who are still embroiled in a relegation scrap.

Conor Cush netted their second after his initial attempt from the penalty spot was saved by Ryan Kelly. However late scores from subs Daniel McDonnell and Matthew Donnelly saw the Reds across the winning line.

Eugene Teague scored a late equaliser for Ardboe in what was a quality free flowing clash at Dunmoyle but it could be judged by Errigal Ciaran as one that got away. The home side had trailed by two points at the break but goals from Aidan Mc Crory and Joe Oguz just after the break put them ahead and they led by four only for Ardboe to salvage a share of the spoils- 2-9 to 0-15.

Dungannon’s ability to get goals proved decisive as they overcame Coalisland. The Clarkes led 1-6 to 0-7 at the break with Patrick Molloy getting the goal, Paul Donaghy, Paddy Quinn, Plunkett Kane and Paddy McNeice supplying points for their respective sides. Sean Corr and Peter Herron had second half points for the Fianna while McNeice also got a goal but the Clarkes had majors from Donaghy, Quinn and Dalaigh Jones to run out 4-12 to 1-14 winners in the end.

Dromore maintained their push for a top four finish after having to pull out the stops away to a Moy side that were chasing the points for totally different reasons. Ryan Coleman scored two early goals for the hosts but the St.Dympnas hit back to lead at the break thanks to points from Peter Teague, Emmett McNabb and Ronan McNabb junior. Ryan and Jamie Coleman traded points with Emmett McNabb and Colm O’Neill on the restart before another brace from McNabb extended Dromore’s advantage. Michael Conroy and Ryan Coleman responded with Moy points but Dromore kept their noses in front through the accurate McNabb and Cahir Goodwin.

A Paddy McElhatton goal in the final quarter was a massive score as Greencastle emerged 1-9 to 0-8 winners away to Derrylaughan. Tomas Carney top scored for the Kevin Barrys with Fergal McAliskey and Ciaran Quinn also on target. Mark Carson and Cahir McCullagh were among the Greencastle points prior to that late McElhatton major.

With two games left to play defending league champions Carrickmore remain on course for the semi finals while Clonoe stay in trouble after the St.Colmcilles triumphed 1-14 to 0-11 at O’Rahilly Park. The all important goal came in the final quarter courtesy of Danny Fullerton who also weighed in with a number of points. Mickey Donaghy, Sean Loughran, Caolan Daly and Mark Donnelly were all on the scoresheet for the visitors with Connor McAliskey, Stephen McNulty and Ryan Morrow on target for the home side.

Ronan O’Neill was in sparkling form for Omagh as they defeated Moortown at O’Neills Healy Park. Ronan scored all three goals fopr the St.Endas and added five points for good measure with Jason McAnulla, Tom Donaghy, Oisin Miller and Finbar Taggart all on the scoresheet as well. Ryan Kelly kicked an impressive 0-10 for the St.Malachys with Tony Quinn and Shea Lawn also on the mark.