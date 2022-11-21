GAA clubs get green light for development proposals

THREE GAA clubs in West Tyrone have received the green light for plans to enhance their facilities.
County champions, Errigal Ciaran, Greencastle and Fintona are each at various stages of developing ambitious future plans.
Last week, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council granted planning permission for the construction of a third playing pitch at Cardinal McRory Park in Dunmoyle, which is the home of Errigal Ciaran.
The new pitch will be 130 metres by 80 metres wide, and, as well as a grass playing surface, it will include fencing, landscaping and eight columns for floodlighting.
Greencastle GAA, who this year secured their senior status in Tyrone after winning promotion at the end of 2021, are also hoping to progress ambitious plans.
‘REVAMP’
The club, which also caters for Fr Shields Camogie club and handball, has received the green light for a major revamp of its clubrooms, which were constructed in the 1980s.
They are to carry out extensions and internal alterations to the clubrooms and community centre.
New developments to the clubrooms are to include an educational space, new changing rooms, new gym, performance rooms, a viewing gallery, and the general re-development of the existing rooms for community use.
Meanwhile, Fintona Pearses GAA have also received the green light for additions to their community amenities at their St Lawrence’s Park ground on the Tattymoyle Road.
The club, which is over 100 years old, is proposing a new walking and spring track, with low-level lighting and associated landscaping.