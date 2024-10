By Niall Gartland

AFTER a three-year absence, Mark Bradley has returned to the Tyrone Senior Intercounty set-up.

The Killyclogher star has been called up by new Tyrone manager Malachy O’Rourke ahead of the 2025 season, in news that is sure to excite all Tyrone fans.

Bradley was part of the Tyrone team that landed All-Ireland honours in 2021, but he left the panel shortly thereafter to focus on his club duties with Killyclogher.

An immensely talented corner-forward, Bradley played on the Ulster team that participated in the recent Interprovincial Rules series that trialled out a range of proposed new rules.

Since leaving the Tyrone panel three years ago, he has continued to impress for Killyclogher and it has now emerged that he has taken up the offer to return to the intercounty scene.