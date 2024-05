TYRONE have named their name to face Donegal in Saturday evening’s All-Ireland Round Robin opener at Ballybofey.

They have named two changes from the starting team that lined out against Jim McGuinness’ side in last month’s Ulster Senior Championship semi-final clash, a pulsating encounter that saw Tyrone lose out after extra-time on a scoreline of 0-18 to 0-16.

Ruairi Canavan has been named in place of Cathal McShane, while there has been a reshuffle at the back with Ben Cullen coming in for Dungannon Clarkes defender Conall Devlin.

Tyrone captain Peter Harte, meanwhile, could see game-time for the first time in Tyrone’s championship campaign having been named on the bench. The Errigal Ciaran man has missed the last few games with a calf injury.

The team is as follows:

Niall Morgan, Niall Devlin, Padraig Hampsey, Michael McKernan, Ben Cullen, Matthew Donnelly, Kieran McGeary, Brian Kennedy, Conn Kilpatrick, Ciarán Daly, Michael O’Neill, Seanie O’Donnell, Darren McCurry, Darragh Canavan, Ruairi Canavan

Subs: Oisin O’Kane, Aidan Clarke, Cormaic Donnelly, Peter Harte, Dalaigh Jones, Nathan McCarron, Lorcan McGarrity, Cathal McShane, Joe Oguz, Cormac Quinn, Tiarnan Quinn