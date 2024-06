By Niall Gartland

TYRONE have named their team to face Roscommon in tomorrow’s All-Ireland Preliminary quarter-final at O’Neill’s Healy Park.

The team has been rejigged in the middle sector with Conn Kilpatrick ruled out due to suspension, subject to any further appeals.

Mattie Donnelly has been named in midfield, with captain Peter Harte slotting into the centre-half back position for his first championship start of 2024. The Errigal Ciaran stalwart played a substitute role in recent matches having recovered from a calf injury.

Ben Cullen, who came off the bench against Cork last weekend and scored his first goal in Tyrone colours, makes the starting line-up in place of Aidan Clarke.

Kieran McGeary has recovered from an injury that forced his late withdrawal against Cork and is set to operate in the half-forward line.

Elsewhere, All-Ireland U20 winners Eoin McElholm and Michael Rafferty have been named in the match-day panel for the first time having been drafted into the set-up a month ago.

The Tyrone team:

Niall Morgan, Michael McKernan, Padraig Hampsey, Niall Devlin, Ben Cullen, Peter Harte, Michael O’Neill, Brian Kennedy, Matthew Donnelly, Ciarán Daly, Ruairi Canavan, Kieran McGeary, Darrren McCurry, Darragh Canavan, Seanie O’Donnell

Subs: Oisin O’Kane, Frank Burns, Conall Devlin, Cormaic Donnelly, Nathan McCarron, Eoin McElholm, Lorcan McGarrity, Cathal McShane, Shea O’Hare, Tiarnan Quinn, Michael Rafferty