Tyrone pitted against Monaghan in 2023 Ulster Championship opener

TYRONE have been handed a tricky assignment against Monaghan in today’s draw for the 2023 provincial championships.

The Red Hands will take on Monaghan in a quarter-final clash next year, with the winners progressing to a semi-final clash against either Fermanagh or Derry.

The two teams last met in the championship during Tyrone’s All-Ireland winning campaign in 2021, with the Red Hands claiming a one-point victory even though a number of players were missing with Covid. However, despite having a strong record against Monaghan over the years, Tyrone lost their last two provincial quarter-final clashes against the Farney County, in 2014 and 2018.

It’s set to be a revampd All-Ireland structure. The Sam Maguire competition will consist of four groups of four teams, with provincial champions and finalists seeded one and two. They are joined by the next eight teams based on league ranking, so Tyrone will play in the race for the Sam Maguire whatever happens in Ulster.

Here is the full provincial draw:

Preliminary round: Armagh v Antrim Quarter-finals: Cavan v Armagh/Antrim Fermanagh v Derry Tyrone v Monaghan Down v Donegal