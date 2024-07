MARTIN Gallagher has stepped down after six years in charge of the County Tyrone Premier SuperCupNI team.

The Strabane man bowed out on Friday after his class of 2024 defeated Otago 1-0 in their final game of this year’s tournament.

Gallagher has many great memories of his time at the helm -the highlight of which was guiding his team to the semi-final in 2019 only to lose on penalties to Rangers – but he insisted it was time for change.

“I made the decision long before the SuperCup started,” said the affable Gallagher.

“The time has come, it needs freshened up.

“I have worked with some lovely young fellas and have had some fantastic weeks.

“Obviously the Rangers semi-final was one of my fondest memories.

“I worked with some fantastic players, some fantastic people. We had Michael Forbes and Terry Devlin, who are now across the water, but there were so many over the years; I could name you 20!

“I can’t say in six years that I met a bad child, they were all fantastic. I never had to tell a child that they had done wrong or send one home.”

