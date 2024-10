Éire Ógs 4-16 Brocagh 1-5

HOT favourites Carrickmore Eire Ogs won the Siobhán ‘Tipp’ O’Neill Cup with victory over Brocagh at Páirc Chlochóg on Sunday afternoon in the Tyrone Junior Camogie Championship Final.

Both camogie clubs very kindly offered to move their final to help LGFA to avoid clashes with potential fixtures, meaning all three County Finals were played on the same date.

Éire Óg took charge of this final early on with points from Aoibhinn Daly and Niamh McElduff who followed up with a goal, all in the early minutes.

Siobhan Donnelly opened the scoring for Brocagh, but Carrickmore were in cruise control. There were excellent performances by the two early scorers and also Sorcha Gormley.

Carrickmore’s defence dealt well with several loughshore attacks. There were some hotly contested midfield battles and an unusual goal from Brocagh late in the second half, but the result was never in doubt.

TEAMS & SCORERS

Éire Óg: T Haughey, N Ní Dhonnghaile, EC Gallagher, A Bennett, C Clarke, A Coyle, O McElduff, L McKernan, O Coyle, A Sherry (0-2), C McEvoy (0-1), A Daly (0-2), N McElduff (2-3), S Gormley (1-0), R Kerr, M Kerr, M Maguire, Aoibhin Kerr, Aoibh Kerr, M Daly, N Coyle, B Kerr, A McElhone, B Kelly, L McMahon, A Hackett, K Hughes, S Colgan, A Hempenstall, M Hempenstall, A Gallagher, G Donnelly, A Loughran

Brocagh: H Croucher, C Ballantine, M Donnelly, M Duffy, Quinn, G McDonald, L McNally, S Donnelly (0-2), A Quinn (1-0), M O’Neill, C Canavan, R O’Neill McKee (0-2), L Fitzgerald, S McCann (0-1), C Mallon, N Corr, E Duffy, S Duffy, U McCann, G McAllister, M McVeigh, R Quinn, A McDonald