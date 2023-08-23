Key playoffs in Ladies League this weekend

PLANS for a big weekend of league semi-finals in the top two divisions of Tyrone ladies football were kicked into touch with a series of play offs now needed now to decide the final positions.

The Junior League semi-final pairings have been decided though and games between Clan na nGael vs Coalisland and Badoney vs Castlederg to go ahead on Sunday evening.

The St Macartan’s vs Aodh Ruadh Division One semi-final in the top tier will go ahead, while Killeeshil and Moortown meet on Sunday, the winners securing a meeting with Errigal Ciaran

The sides met only a few short weeks ago and on that occasion there was a disputed scoreline with the game confirmed as a draw by the match official although the St Mary’s felt they had won by a point. That result would have made all the difference.

Still, they meet again, both coming in on the back of final round wins. Killeeshil defeated Dromore and Moortown registered a win over Cookstown at Paddy Cullen Park.

That loss for Cookstown at home coupled with a Fintona win at home to Trillick sets up a relegation play-off between the Fr Rocks and the Pearses. That shootout to surive is set for St Lawrence’s Park on Sunday evening.

Sperrin Og finished bottom of the table and will look to the Senior Championship to salvage their season.

The Macartan’s VS Dungannon clash promises to wet the appetite for the championship that gets underway shortly. The Macs are due to play Killeeshil on September 3rd with Aodh Ruadh focused on their quarter final the following week against Trillick.

Aodh Ruadh came up short at the weekend against the unbeaten Errigal Ciaran. St Macartan’s proved too strong for Sperrin Og but games between the semi-finalists over the years have always provided plenty of fireworks. Both sides should have players back with rumours too that Chloe McCaffrey could also make a return after her trip Stateside.

DIVISION TWO

In Division Two a shock 3-8 to 1-8 win for Moy against the previously undefeated Cappagh at the weekend raised a few eyebrows. The result left things a lot more complicated in Division Two with three teams locked together on eighteen points.

A heavy loss for Omagh at Edendork, when a point would have been enough for the St Enda’s, allied to a Clonoe walkover against Glenelly has set up a three way play-off.

The draw made on Monday night pitted Omagh against the O’Rahilly’s at O’Neill’s Healy Park this weekend with the winners assured of third spot. The losers have a second bite of the cherry when they meet Moy with the side who comes out on top securing fourth spot.

That second play off and the semi-finals in Intermediate football will go ahead at the tail end of the Championship but it’s clear dates are at a premium for fixtures Charman Paddy O’Brien and his team.

With Glenelly set for the drop to Junior bar a Championship success the battle to avoid the drop was a straight winner take all clash at Dolan Park. A very close encounter finished in a one point win for Aghyaran over a battling Loughmacrory who were always in touch. Indeed the Lough side led by two points at the break and in an intense second half the pendulum swung both ways. Logue, Ward and Gallagher were among the visitors scores.

In the closing stages the St Davog’s nudged ahead to seal the win by the minimum and so survive in Division Two for another season with AoibhinN McHugh tagging on 1-2 for the hosts.

JUNIOR B CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER-FINAL

Stewartstown 0-9 Owen Roes 0-7

A keenly contested quarter final went ahead at Greencastle on Sunday with the Harps turning in a solid second half to edge the tie by two points.

The Roes had hit the ground running and found themselves two points to the good at the break with Ciara Kennedy among the scorers for the North Tyrone side who showed some real quality in a good half hour of football.

Frankie Park, Alise Wylie and Aine McCann had tagged on the Harps points and they certainly upped the tempo after the break. Points from Emma Lowe, Caoimhe O’Neill and Emma McNally had Stewartstown take charge of the second half and they pushed towards the line.

Kaitlyn Coyle and Stacie Gilmore kept Owen Roes in the game but time ran out with the Harps now set to meet Urney this Sunday evening.

The other semi-final has a 6.30 throw in at Aghyaran as Drumquin, junior winners twenty five years ago in 1998, facing what will be a big challenge against Naomh Eoghan. The Tones with the proverbial mix of youth and experience have shown steely determination this season and have enjoyed several wins in league competition. Their big focus now centres on the Championship, and getting past Naomh Eoghan will be a massive test.

The Tyrone Intermediate and Junior clubs kick start their championship campaigns next Thursday 31st August. Newtownstewart is the venue for the Junior prelim between Tattyreagh and Castlederg with O’Neills Healy Park hosting the Intermediate clash between Aghyaran and Moy. The senior clash between Cookstown and Moortown is fixed for Stewartstown next Friday.