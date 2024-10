AN exhilarating way to win a final – and a gut-wrenching way to lose one. Aghaloo looked virtually home and hosed in Sunday’s Tyrone Junior Championship final against Killeeshil. They led by three points deep into stoppage time and it looked for all the world that this was going to be their day.

But it’s not over until the final whistle and Killeeshil drew level with a Michael O’Neill goal after a pass across goal that was just asking for trouble. And then the coup de grace – Cormac Donaghy showing nerves of steel to convert an exceptionally tricky free stationed not far from the sideline.

It wasn’t the straightforward route to victory but Killeeshil will care not a jot – they’re Tyrone Junior Champions for 2024, Intermediate football awaits in 2025 and manager Lorcan Martin was one proud and relieved man after the game.

“I wouldn’t have been happy with our second-half performance because we didn’t score a point from play, we just hit one ‘45’ and that free at the end, but come here, Tyrone Championship is a different animal. It’s an amazing competition and we’re all very emotional at getting across the line, it’s massive.”

Aghaloo found themselves in the ascendancy on the home straight. They’d picked up a head of steam, led by three points and Martin wondered whether it just wasn’t meant to be.

“With a couple of minutes to go, I turned around to Garry [Currie] on the line and I said, ‘Gary, it could be over for us, we need the big score.’ Credit to the boys, they kept themselves in the fight and we got that goal and we’re delighted with it.”

Lorcan also expressed his gratitude to Cormac Donaghy, who landed a late winning point that will go down in the annals of Killeeshil football.

“Cormac probably would’ve been disappointed that he didn’t get started and he’d missed a free before the last one. You don’t always get these opportunities and he did brilliantly well to take his chance. I’ll be forever indebted to him for doing that.”

It’s only Killeeshil’s second-ever Junior Championship title – and the Wikipedia page has already been updated. These days don’t come around too often and there were emotional scenes after the game as the entire community came together to share in the success.

Lorcan said, “Killeeshil are 11 years waiting on that title so the club will certainly enjoy it. The club championship is so special, you’re here with the people who mean a lot to you, your kids, brothers, sisters, uncles and aunties. It’s an amazing thing to be a part of and we’ll really celebrate tonight.”

It’s been a productive season since the outset but Killeeshil narrowly missed out on league honours. Winning yesterday’s title means they don’t have to worry about a play-off series.

“We’re lucky enough the way it’s panned out. We were still in the league but the championship is the big one. We can chill out now!”

It was a sore one for Aghaloo to take as victory looked within reach, but sport can be a cruel mistress. Martin expressed his commiserations to the opposition.

“They were ahead when they needed to be ahead, when it looked like the game was gone for us. They’ve been around those finals, they’re an amazing club and love their club as much as our boys love Killeeshil. We’re just very lucky and now we’ve the job done.”