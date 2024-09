Killyclogher 1-11 Trillick 0-8

KILLYCLOGHER clinched the Division One Reserve Championship title at sun-kissed Fintona on Saturday afternoon, running out six point victors over Trillick at the finish up.

Keen to go one step further than last year when they were beaten finalists, the Ballinamullan boys made full use of a strong breeze at their backs in the first half to build up a seven point interval cushion.

Advertisement

To their credit the Reds kept battling throughout the second half but they just could not build a concerted spell of pressure to really gnaw away at the deficit.

The experienced heads in the Killyclogher line-up really stood up to be counted on the day, with Eoin Bradley, Gabhann Sludden and Nathan Donnelly all impressing. Defensively they were compact and organised, especially in that first half when they restricted Trillick to just two points.

Francis McCaughey opened the scoring early on for Trillick but in the main their attack then fed off scraps as St Mary’s asserted a firm grip on proceedings.

They had a clinical edge too, slotting over four points from play inside the opening quarter. Four different players got their names on the scoresheet with Eoin Bradley, Caolan O’Hagan, Paul Fox and Patrick Corcoran each splitting the posts after purposeful build-up play.

Corner back Sean Broderick then earned due reward for his ambition and endeavour, coming up the pitch to send over a fine point, before Caolan O’Hagan notched up his second of the day.

Simon Garrity ended Trilick’s extended scoring drought with a pointed free in the 27th minute, but they were then dealt a real sucker punch as a costly turnover set Killyclogher clear and Patrick Corcoran finished to the net to put his side in the box seat leading 1-6 to 0-2 at half-time.

With his confidence soaring Broderick send over another score soon after the restart, as Killyclogher maintained their admirable work-rate despite the heat.

Advertisement

Francis McCaughey and Caolan O’Hagan then traded scores as the gap remained at eight, but Trillick then mounted a rally.

Two points from Simon Garrity and one by Francis McCaughey handed them renewed hope but the goal they really craved to ignite their fightback never materialised.

Instead Nathan Donnelly and Gabhann Sludden widened the gap and while sub Charlie Donnelly and Simon Garrity responded for Trillick, it was Killyclogher who had the final say when O’Hagan fisted over.

Teams and Scorers



Killyclogher

Tiernan McNamee, Shane McCaul, Philip Hegarty, Sean Broderick (0-2), Luke Higgins, Gabhann Sludden (0-1), Sean McGowan, Nathan Donnelly (0-1), Cormac McGettigan, Ronan Teague, Ronan McGrath, Paul Fox (0-1), Patrick Corcoran (1-1), Caolan O’Hagan (0-4), Eoin Bradley (0-1). Subs used: Oran Toal, Mark Corcoran, Conor McLaughlin

Trillick

Niall Gormley Seamus Worley, Ruairi Cuddy, Rory O’Brien, Liam Corry, Ruairi King, Michael Gallagher, James Corry, Paul Courtney, Conall McCann, Nathan Farry, Eoin Farry, Daniel McDonnell, Simon Garrity (0-4), Francis McCaughey (0-3). Sub used: Charlie Donnelly (0-1)