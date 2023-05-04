Kyle ‘rules’ the AFL world

The closest people usually get to seeing Aussie Rules ‘footy’ in Ireland is when the International Rules games roll around, pitting AFL players against the best that the GAA has to offer for the hybrid sport.

However, if you know where to look, AFL is an absolutely massive sport on the island of Ireland and one Strabane man has been on the sharp end of success in recent times.

Kyle Devine has had a trophy-laden season, winning the AFL Ireland Championship, the AFL Champions League and the International Europe Cup with his club side, the Belfast Redbacks.

Advertisement

The local man has been obsessed with Australian Rules football ever since his time in Australia. Having moved there in 2011 with his partner, Kyle spent three years in the Northern Territory playing for the Palmerston Magpies before returning home.

“I got into the game when I lived just outside Darwin and loved it from the moment I began playing,” Kyle remarked. “For three years I played in the NTFL (Northern Territory Football League) for the Magpies. AFL is a cracking game to play; a faster game than say GAA. It’s the physicality, the tackling that’s what I love. I can safely say that anyone who watches Aussie Rules will enjoy it; once you watch it you won’t stop.”

In 2014 Kyle decided that he wanted to come home to settle down, however there was an AFL itch that needed scratched and he got that chance thanks to a couple of local lads.

“When I came home, I was approached by a couple of local fellas, Kevin McSorely and Benny McDevitt, who told me about a team in Belfast called the Belfast Redbacks and invited me to try out. We have players from all over the North in the team and everyone has to try out each season to keep their place; there’s always some young bucks looking to take up a spot so you need to be fit and on your toes.

“AFL has really grown outside of its native country. We have two leagues in Ireland; one which only covers the North and another which covers the whole island. Trying to get people away from their national sports is difficult but AFL is really growing as a sport in Ireland.”

Kyle has tasted international glory as well as domestic during his Irish Warriors career, taking parts in competitions in Sweden, Paris, London and Edinburgh.

With the Redbacks this year, after winning his domestic league in 2022, pipping Galway side the Leeside Lions, a Champions League Final in Paris saw the Redbacks triumph against the London Wildcats.

Advertisement

Now the dust has settled, has Kyle got ambitions of going again?

“Of course I would love to, but it’s all about getting into the squad for next year. Competition is tight so it’s important to be at my best. “