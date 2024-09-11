Late Killyclogher goal settles dramatic derby

Killyclogher 2-8 Omagh 0-13

A ‘Teenage kick’ from Sean Broderick had Killyclogher rocking on Sunday night as the young defender’s dramatic last gasp goal settled this dramatic Senior Championship derby in favour of the Ballinamullan ‘blues’ at Carrickmore.

Having trailed by seven points approaching half-time it appeared that the narrative set to unfold would be that of a stunning come from behind victory by Omagh, as they roared back into contention.

Advertisement

From the 22nd to the 60th minute St Enda’s outscored their opponents 0-12 to 0-1, and looked on the verge of a heartening triumph and with it a meeting with Carrickmore in the quarter-finals. However Killyclogher and in particular Broderick thought otherwise.

With the four minutes of additional time having elapsed and Omagh up by two, Michael Rafferty dropped a ball in around the Omagh square. It fell to Danny Gorman who had his shot blocked but Broderick swooped on the rebound to lash the winner into the net.

The outcome was tough on seasoned St Enda’s campaigners like Conan Grugan, Conor O’Donnell and Ciaran McLaughlin who helped instigate their fightback, but for all the flaws in their second half showiing, you could not question Killyclogher’s heart and desire.

Playing with a strong breeze at their backs in the first period, Killyclogher sought to avail of it from the off with Tiernan McCann on target after good approach work from his midfield partner Marc Flanagan.

Despite the bumper crowd at Pairc Colmcille the on-field action was fairly low-key, each side sparring for openings as they settled into their stride.

A superb point from Dara Hayes, having shrugged off several tackles to dart into space, doubled St Mary’s advantage, and they then eased three clear with the lively Gavin Potter splitting the posts with some authority.

It was all Killyclogher in the early stages, with Mark Bradley’s astute delivery picking out Michael Rafferty speeding through and he popped the ball over to put his side four to the good.

Advertisement

With Omagh’s finishing somewhat erratic at the other end, Killyclogher sought to capitalise and on the 14 minute mark came their opening goal. Conall McCann’s handpass released Matthew Murnaghan and while his effort was blocked on the line by Eoin Corry, Potter was on hand to poke the ball into the empty net.

It took Omagh near on twenty minutes to open their account, Conor O’Donnell landing a quality effort, and while Mark Bradley responded with a free, a Ronan O’Neill pointed free and another excellent O’Donnell attempt left it 1-5 to 0-3 at the break.

Whatever was in the Omagh tea at half-time worked the oracle as they came out a transformed unit, with the breeze now at their backs.

The sprightly Oisin Miller tested Simon O’Neill at his near post, the keeper palming behind for a ’45’ which Miller himself converted. Fionbharr Taggart and O’Neill (free) reduced the arrears still further and while Dara Hayes swung over a score for Killyclogher, they were very much pressed on the backfoot.

Omagh were rampant now, as the older hands in O”Neill and O’Donnell splits the posts and after Conan Grugan levelled matters up, Ciaran McLaughlin surged through the centre to tuck over the go-ahead score.

A quick fire brace from Miller and breakaway capped by a point from sub Bradley Fox put Omagh four to the good heading into injury time, but after scores from Bradley (free) and Potter, it was Sean Broderick’s time to shine.

Omagh’s misery was then compunded when sub Hugh Gallagher was red carded in the aftermath.

The Scorers

Omagh

Conor O’Donnell (0-3), Ronan O’Neill (0-3,3f), Oisin Miller (0-3,1m, 1’45’), Ciaran McLaughlin, Conan Grugan, Fionbharr Taggart, Bradley Fox (0-1 each)

Killyclogher

Gavin Potter (1-2), Sean Broderick (1-0), Dara Hayes (0-2), Mark Bradley (0-2,2f), Michael Rafferty, Tiernan McCann (0-1 each)