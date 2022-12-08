Lecky looking forward to cup clash with hometown club

ADAM Lecky admitted there will be no shortage of football banter at family gatherings over the festive period after Crusaders were drawn against his hometown club Dergview in the fifth round of the Samuel Gelston Whiskey Irish Cup.

Holders Crusaders will host the Lough 41 Championship strugglers at Seaview on Saturday, January 7 after the sides were paired together in Tuesday’s draw at The National Stadium.

Lecky started his career at Dergview before joining Ballinamallard United when the Ferney Park club played in the Danske Bank Premiership. The towering attacker then moved to Ballymena United and after a couple of seasons at the showgrounds, the accountant joined the Crues with whom he won the Irish Cup last season.

The Crues attacker is a nephew of Dergview chairman Roy Lecky and cousin of Nigel, who is a leading board member at Darragh Park.

Lecky said news of the draw has already generated plenty of conversation.

“It’s a great draw for both clubs,” said the Castlederg native.

“Nigel had been texting me the night before and he said he fancied the Crues at Darragh Park. He didn’t quite get his wish but when I saw the text today (Tuesday) I was laughing to myself.

“As well as anything else it’s a great draw for me personally and I’m already looking forward to it.

“I don’t think Crusaders have ever played Dergview in a competitive game so it should be a great occasion. It’s one to mark on the calendar and no doubt there will be a few friends and family coming up to it.

“It’s great draw. I obviously still got a lot of connections in Castlederg and there’ll be plenty of banter and craic.

“I suppose from Crusaders point of view we got a home draw and that’s all you’re really looking for at this stage.

“We are happy with that aspect of it and obviously being the holders it’s an important competition for us in terms of trying to secure European football.

“There’s a lot of money attached to winning it so I’d imagine a lot of teams are eyeing it up as an opportunity to win a trophy and get their hands on that European bounty.

While Crusaders will be red-hot favourites to advance to the last-16, Lecky insisted he and his team-mates will be taking nothing for granted against Tommy Canning’s team.

Lecky was in the stand at Darragh Park last season when Glentoran needed a last-gasp Sean Murray goal to see off the Derg men 3-2 at the same stage of the prestigious knockout competition.

The 31-year-old knows only too well that if he and his team-mates don’t show their opponents the respect deserved they they could end up with egg on their faces.

“When I think back to the times when I played at Dergview you didn’t really have a chance of going on to winning the cup, so if you didn’t get a tie that was winnable, you wanted one of the big hitters,” continued Lecky.

“I’m not saying it’s not a winnable tie for them but I’m sure they could have had an easier draw. It’s a free hit and a big day out for the club.

“I have no doubt they’ll be coming up to get stuck in. It’s a good draw for both clubs and I was down at Darragh Park last year when they gave Glentoran a fright.

“I’m sure they were wishing it was at Darragh Park given the success that was but I’ve no doubt they’ll be looking forward to the trip to Seaview.”

Elsewhere Dungannon Swifts were drawn at home to Championship opponents Ards while Ballinamallard will host Gary Hamilton’s Glenavon.