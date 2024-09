WHILE Tyrone Masters made it four in a row on Saturday with victory over Roscommon there were a number of first timers to the squad this year who were picking up their first All-Ireland at this level.

One of those players was Mark ‘Sparky’ Donnelly and the Carrickmore man played his part with an early goal to send the Red Hands on his way.

His Carmen clubmate Barry Daly, as well as Loughmacrory’s Leo Meenan were others who started in the forward line in their first final and Mark revealed that Kieran Leonard doesn’t take no for an answer whenever he rings to get new recruits for his squad.

“Kieran doesn’t take no for an answer,” stated the former Tyrone senior attacker.

“ With the coaching with Gortin I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to commit but he was keen to get me onboard and I suppose he was looking to put together as strong a squad as possible.

“They were onto me a good few times last year but I was still playing with Carrickmore so I wasn’t able to commit.

“ When I retired I came out earlier in the year and got started. It took a while to get used to it because to be honest I didn’t expect the standard to be as tough. That first game against Donegal I was getting hit left, right and centre and I soon knew that I was in a game, it certainly was no walk in the park.”

Mark was one of four Carrickmore players who started the final against Roscommon, the others being Colm McGurk, Barry Daly and team captain Conor Gormley.

“ It was great to have three other players from Carrickmore playing as well as they are not only teammates but have been friends since Primary school,” added Donnelly

“ Last year when I finished with Carrickmore I thought that was the journey over but the Masters has prolonged that and its brilliant to get playing alongside your friends as well as other boys that you would have played against on a regular basis over the years.”

Mark revealed that the aim was to get a good start in the final and that is how it transpired as his early goal was followed by one from Michael Anderson and he also felt that the defeat by Dublin in the group stages proved to be a blessing in disguise.

“ We sat down before the game and said that we would go all out early on and when we got those two early goals it gave us a good cushion,” admitted Mark.

“ It was great to get in for an early goal and then Stevie’s pass for Mickey’s goal was fantastic. After that it was a matter of keeping them at arms length and when Ryan Quinn picked out Conor he produced a finish that any forward would have been proud of.

“ Our defence were once again very good and Conor’s goal put the game to bed before Martin Taggart’s goal finished things off on a high. I’m delighted with the win and just as important it was great to see so many men get on as they all train so very hard all year and it was good that they got a run out.

“ I remember going into the Dublin game and things were very flat and perhaps we had taken them for granted. Looking back that defeat did us no harm as we knew that we had players to come back in and that would galvanise the team.

“ We got over Cork in the quarter final and then we were really up for the Dublin game and we produced a massive display that day.”