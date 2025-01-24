McGarry relishing season of key challenges for hurlers

THE Tyrone hurlers are entering this year’s National League Division Two campaign with the expectation of facing challenging matches against some of the most consistent tier two counties during the past number of seasons.

But the campaign opens this Saturday at 4pm in Healy Park against more familiar opposition. The Red Hands take on Derry in a tie that’s a repeat of their three clashes in 2024 and numerous other meetings during recent years.

Team manager, Stephen McGarry, has drafted in a number of new players from last year’s U-20 side. However, the retirements of stalwarts such as Sean Og Grogan and Bryan McGurk and a number of injuries mean that there will be some pressure on the newcomers to make their mark and quickly.

“We’ve been limited in terms of the challenge games that the lads have had to get ready for the start of the league. But the whole team is in good form, they had good workouts agaist the Antrim and Dublin U-20s, even though the cold spell resulted in a number of matches being cancelled,” he said.

“There’s going to be some of the games where the step up is going to be a big one. Derry were beaten in the Christy Ring Final last year, and there are three Joe McDonagh teams in Division Two this year that we’ll be up against, including Kerry and Kildare.

“It’s a big step up from what the players are used to.But it’s also something the whole team is looking forward to and we’ll learn plenty in the league. This is a tough and unrelenting league, and we want to learn as much as possible and get ourselves to the level of preparation for the Christy Ring Cup.

“Tyrone are playing league games against teams at a higher level than the Christy Ring. That should set us a good platform, and we’re also going to be using these games to help a lot of new players get experience. There will probably be around half a dozen debutants against Derry.

Success in both the league and championship has ensured that the past few seasons have been productive and enjoyable ones for hurling in the county. Their promotion to a newly restructured Division Two, combined with promotion and securing their status in the Christy Ring have represented a huge step forward.

Now the task is to consolidate their placings in both the league and championship. While retirements, injuries and new players coming into the reckoning are making a difference, the task of to make the most of the opportunities which arise during the coming months.

“There’s no option except to bring the young and new players through to the senior team. I’ve brought eight or nine new players into the panel for this year. That’s a huge number and they’re going into a Division Two campaign which is extremely strong,” added Stephen McGarry.

“But we’re in bonus territory, especially when you think of what has been achieved over the past five years. Nobody will be expecting an awful lot from us in the league, with the result that there’s going to be zero pressure.”

Playing Derry is obviously and important game, and one which is a repeat of their three clashes in 2024. The Oak Leafers won all three – firstly in the league proper, then in the final and then in the Christy Ring Cup.

Derry will also be hoping to have their strong Slaughtneill contingent back on board following their exploits in the Ulster and All-Ireland Club, An agonising All-Ireland semi-final loss against Sarsfields of Cork represented a bitter disappointment for the Emmetts, but they’ll be out to make another strong challenge for league and Cristy Ring honours with the county.

“ We played Derry in the first league game in Celtic Park last year, and then in the league final and Christy Ring at Owenbeg. We’re well used to travelling to meet them, but this year the tables are turned, not that this makes any difference. Hopefully, the Tyrone supporters will get out behind the players,” added the manager.

“ Home advantage can be a plus if that happens. We saw the impact of that two years ago in Omagh when we battled back to get a draw. The support that day definitely lifted the players.

The game on Saturday will be completely different. It’s a first day out, so we’re not expecting our hurling sharpness and physical fitness to be as good as it can and will be later in the season.”

After this weekend’s clash against Derry, there will be future matches against Donegal and Meath in February and then Down and Kildare at the beginning of March.

Each promises key challenges as Tyrone embark on a Division Two campaign for the first time in almost 30 years.