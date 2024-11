THERE is only one first time. Regardless of their Ulster progress, the Moortown minors will go down in history.

As the club’s first ladies underage A championship winning team, it has been a gradual climb and coach Karl Conlan feels the sky is the limit.

If they fulfil their potential, they’ll be a match for anyone.

Advertisement

A Ballinderry man now living in Moortown, when Fergal Quinn asked him to help their ladies project two years ago, Conlan accepted.

They take on Magherafelt this weekend with the goal of going as deep into Ulster as possible.

It was Oliver Tallon who got the senior club off the ground. Quinn steered them to Junior B, Junior and Intermediate Championships in as many years.

Below that, Grace McGuigan and Carmel Murphy started the younger girls off.

Fast-forward to 2024 and the club is thriving at senior level with more players on their way.

Conlan is surrounded by dyed in the wool Moortown people. Damien Crozier played a decade at corner-back. Sinead McVey is one of the best ‘keepers in the game. Karen Crozier and Angela O’Neill are all part of the management.

James Óg Devlin was the last Moortown man to lift the O’Neill Cup and has put his shoulder to the wheel.

Advertisement

Alongside Conlan, he helped the minors to last year’s semi-final, losing to eventual winners Omagh.

Conlan is back this year. Some players were overage. Most weren’t.

When Tyrone officials initially put them in the B Grade, Conlan bent Murphy’s ear. He was only interested in Grade A. The girls were capable. She fought their corner and won.

And the rest is history. Wins over Glenelly and Carrickmore set up a decider with Omagh. This time, Moortown weren’t to be denied.

“The biggest thing about Moortown is they have only really been going five or six years with the girls,” Conlan pointed out.

“They have achieved a lot more in a short space of time. A lot of people have done the work.”

Clann Éireann beat Lurgan in the preliminary round leaving eight teams left ahead of this weekend.

Moortown are in bonus ground now. A run will do wonders for progress. They are itching to get going.

They’ve a challenge game against Fermanagh champions Enniskillen Gaels under their wing with in-house games against a selection of Moortown u-16 and senior girls.

“It’s a new experience and hopefully the girls can do themselves justice and perform how they know they can,” Conlan said of their Ulster focus.

“All we can do as a management team is prepare the best possible way that we think we’re best equipped to set ourselves up and go at it.

“I think we’re prepared as best we can and we’re good to go. I know the girls are really, really chomping at the bit for this game.”

Six points up or six points down, nothing changes for Moortown minors. They just keep on trucking. Chances will come around and it’s about taking the next one.

Beating Omagh in the Tyrone final was a massive boost of confidence. It’s a group with a mix of the younger u-16 girls and some of the minors who Conlan has been coaching with the seniors.

He again references those who have helped get the girls to the level they are at, the transformation from having no team to the excitement of what’s to follow. Now it’s time for another test.

“Hopefully we can keep this going as long as we can,” said Conlan who coached Ballinderry boys to an Ulster Minor title. “If we fulfil our potential, we are a threat to anybody.”