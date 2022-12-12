Move over CR7 there is a new kid in town and his name is Goncalo Ramos

I WAS bitterly disappointed that Brazil didn’t have a dance to mark their exit from the World Cup on Friday afternoon!

Neymer, Richarlison, Raphinha, Casemiro and Vinicius Junior could have performed the ‘lament waltz’ or something similar after going out on penalties to Croatia.

Few predicted that result, including myself. I have to admit I didn’t see all of this game, apart from 20 minutes in the first half and that dramatic penalty shootout.

It was quite something to see the Brazilians come a cropper, yet, I suspected they would come unstuck at some point.

Perhaps that was more wishful thinking on my behalf after their showboating antics against South Korea.

The Samba boys cruised to a 4-1 victory over the Koreans following an electrifying start. Admittedly the Brazilians played some breathtaking football and the build-up to Richarlison’s goal was the beautiful game at its very best.

But we also saw the beautiful game at its worst during that last 16 encounter.

The Brazilian celebrations were way over the top and in my humble opinion were totally disrespectful to the opposition.

The ‘carry-on’, as they might call it in these parts, was sheer arrogance and to be perfectly frank I found it stomach churning.

On social media people tried to justify it as the Brazilian way, that it was somehow part and parcel of their culture and attitude around the greatest game on the planet.

Bulls***! It was truly disgusting and to be perfectly honest if an England or German team were to behave in such a manner there would be uproar!

And I’ll tell you another thing for nothing had any of my kids behaved like that against a team that was taking a bit of a pounding I would have been highly embarrassed and I would have ended up reading the riot act going home in the car.

No, as far as I’m concerned good riddance to Neymer and company. They were found out; that behind all the showboating and all the tricks there was no substance.

Brazil were sadly lacking the necessary qualities – and in that I’ll include courage, respect and humility – that you need to go all the way.

And on the subject of arrogance what about yer man Ronaldo. Who I hear you ask? Exactly.

Well he’s the footballer that, at 37, is struggling to accept that he’s finished.

I’m sure this is not the World Cup that CR7 dreamed about. Ronaldo would have dreamt about going out with bang, ending his career on a high by winning the World Cup and proving to Manchester United and their manager Eric Ten Hag that they were wrong to terminate his contract.

Truthfully I never liked Ronaldo – and yes I’ll admit that was probably to do with the fact that he twice played for Manchester United. Apart from that though I just never warmed to his character and I couldn’t be having his arrogance.

United fans used to tell me how much Ronaldo loved United, blah, blah, blah but each and every time I countered by repeating that the only thing that their beloved Ronnie loved was himself.

It was always about Ronaldo – I mean his famous goal celebration is a dead giveaway. It smacked off “look at me, I’m Ronaldo, the greatest of them all.” In Tyrone they might say, “I’m the best thing since leather arse died”. Apologies for being vulgar but it had to be said.

The truth of the matter is when Ronaldo retired to Old Trafford he was done and that would have been perfectly fine had he accepted that he was at an age when he could only be a bit-part player.

Of course Ronaldo wanted centre stage and, given his ego, let’s face it it was never going to work.

I suspect he was of the notion he would be a more a central figure with the national team but even that is now out of his control.

There is a new kid on the block, Goncalo Ramos, who scored that brilliant hat-trick against Switzerland and by the looks of things this World Cup will surely mark the end of the road for one of Portugal’s best.

Qatar 2022 will almost surely be the last time we also see Messi on the World Cup stage and one thing’s for sure his final chapter will be in stark contrast to that of Ronaldo.

And finally anyone who ever again tries to tell me that Ronaldo was on a par with the little magician I simply be telling them to wise-up.

As a footballer, as a human being, there’s just no comparison.