MALACHY O’Rourke believes that the establishment of a ‘feeder’ panel as part of the Tyrone senior set-up should help prevent any talented players slipping through the net.

The Red Hands are set to slim their squad down this week ahead of the start of the National League, with 26 players then subsequently named in the match day squad for the Derry game in Omagh on Saturday.

However rather than cutting ties with those who don’t make the panel, the Tyrone manager reveals that a new structure adopted this year will help to keep those on the periphery of selection very much involved.

“ We are going to be running a feeder panel. It will feature some of the lads who don’t make the initial panel because of injury, or young lads just starting their development, as well as other lads we just haven’t had a chance to look at yet, with us only being in a while.

“ It’s just to ensure we don’t overlook anybody and give everyone who has a desire to play for the county and has the potential to do it, a chance.

“ It’s to ensure they stay in the system and are given every chance to develop and to have that opportunity. That’s the purpose behind it.”

O’Rourke revealed that himself and his backroom team will be hands-on in terms of monitoring the progress of those involved in the feeder panel.

“ It will be slightly different from the main panel but we would oversee that as well. It will be organised in such a way to ensure they get the exact same resources and get every chance to maximise their potential.”

The new Tyrone manager said that the task of culling their main squad down to a more realistic size was set to be undertaken this week.

“ We are going to be doing that this week. We had a bigger training panel initially. You can then name twenty-six on the match day itself. Obviously the Errigal boys are not here at the minute and there are other lads with longer term injuries, so that is why we worked with bigger panels at the start.

“Getting closer to the season you want a panel that is able to play fifteen a side football in training but at the same time you want it small enough that it is really competitive and everyone feels they have a realistic chance of making the match day panel. That is the balance we are trying to strike.”