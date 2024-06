OMAGH secured an opening night win as they were victorious away to Dungannon in O’Neill Park on Friday evening, in what was a competitive game.

St Enda’s came on strong down the stretch to earn the spoils. They had trailed by a point heading into the final quarter but the introduction of Connor O’Donnell in the second half proved to be pivotal as he made a major impact off the bench scoring two points.

Eoin Devine, in his first match as team manager, spoke afterwards of the importance of having strength and depth within the squad in order for his side to beat a competitive Thomas Clarkes team.

“ I’m proud of the boys. In the first game of the year there is going to be mistakes. They battled hard because Dungannon are a seriously strong team.

“ The boys worked hard and when you work hard sometimes you get the break of the ball you deserve.

“The subs came on and all made a great impact which shows. It’s a team game.”

Former Tyrone star Ronan O’Neill in particular impressed putting in a man of the match display whilst also contributing 1-4. His goal just after the break proved to be the decisive score in what was a tight contest.

Devine emphasised the significance ofgetting a win away to a Dungannon side that has its fair share of quality campaigners.

“All sixteen teams in the Division want to get the win right at the start of the year.

“We knew coming here it was going to be a real serious battle, it wasn’t going to be easy. We’re delighted to get down the road with two points, not many teams are going to come here and get a victory.”

With one game down in Omagh’s All-County League campaign the St Enda’s manager cautioned the importance of not looking too far ahead when speaking about the objective for the season ahead .

“It’s only the first game. We have fourteen more to go. The goal for the season is trying to perform as best we can and it showed against Dungannon.

“ We made mistakes but we learned and kept working hard at it. It’s game by game, we came down the road with the points that we wanted

“We achieved what we wanted. It’s about hard work and the team not quitting. If we keep bringing that type of game that’s going to be our focus.”

This Friday night St Enda’s travel to 2023 Intermediate Championship winners Pomeroy to face a side who are coming off the back an impressive eight point victory away to Loughmacrory.