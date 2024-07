Connolly’s of Moy are the new sponsors of the Tyrone Ladies Football Championships.

The deal that makes the Tyrone company now sponsors of the mens, hurling and ladies adult knockout competitions was confirmed at the draw for the 2024 Ladies Club Championships held at Garvaghey on Wednesday night.

Announcing the three year deal Vivion Connolly, a Director of the company, spoke about how important the ladies game is in Tyrone and how it continues to flourish.

Garry Curry, vice-chairperson of the Tyrone Ladies Board, was delighted to confirm the move stating that it was a massive boost for ladies football in the County.

Meanwhile in the draw for the first round of the 2024 Ladies Senior Championship holders of the Jarleth Kerr Cup, Errigal Ciaran were pitted against Dromore, with the potential to meet St Macartan’s in a quarter final which would be a repeat of last year’s thrilling final.

Last season’s Intermediate champions Omagh will face Carrickmore while fellow promoted side Cappagh play Trillick.

In the Intermediate Championship, newly promoted Coalisland will take on Donaghmore in a preliminary round tie. Glenelly and Beragh will kickstart the Junior Championship.

The Ladies Club Championship in all three grades gets underway at the start of September.

FULL DRAW AS FOLLOWS:

Senior Championship

Prelim 1 Carrickmore vs Omagh

Prelim 2 Errigal Ciaran vs Dromore

Prelim 3 Aodh Ruadh vs Cil Iseal

Quarter 1 Trillick vs Cappagh

Quarter 2 Prelim 3 vs Prelim 1

Quarter 3 St Macartans vs Prelim 2

Quarter 4 Moortown vs Fintona

Intermediate Championship

Prelim 1 Donaghmore vs Coalisland

Prelim 2 Kildress vs Moy

Prelim 3 Ardboe vs Cookstown

Quarter 1 Sperrin Og vs Edendork

Quarter 2 Aghyaran vs Prelim 3

Quarter 3 Badoney vs Prelim 2

Quarter 4 Clonoe vs Prelim 1

Junior Championship

Round 1 Glenelly vs Beragh

Prelim 1 Stewartstown vs Rock

Prelim 2 Pomeroy vs Urney

Prelim 3 Naomh Eoghan vs Clann na nGael

Prelim 4 Round 1 vs Strabane

Prelim 5 Castlederg vs Owen Roes

Prelim 6 Loughmacrory vs Tattyreagh

Prelim 7 Drumragh vs Drumquin

Prelim 8 Galbally vs Aghaloo

Quarter 1 Prelim 2 vs Prelim 4

Quarter 2 Prelim 6 vs Prelim 3

Quarter 3 Prelim 8 vs Prelim 7

Quarter 4 Prelim 1 vs Prelim 5