Omagh St Endas 3-7 Carrickmore Éire Ógs 3-5

Omagh St Enda’s won the Camogie Minor League title after a terrific battle with Carrickmore Eire Ogs in what was a tremendous advertisement for the game in Tyrone.

While Omagh had won their league encounter earlier in the year, Éire Óg ended the season very strongly and were hoping to complete the double after success in the Championship.

Straight away both defences showed their skill with clearances from Omagh’s captain Grainne Cassidy and Carrickmore goalkeeper Minnie McCallan. Sally McMenamin opened the scoring for St Enda’s with a goal from a kicked sliotar.

While Eire Óg piled on the pressure, player of the final, Emer Cunningham and Sorcha Hughes widened the lead to five points before Tatiana Tracey scored a goal. Both defences continued to impress while Omagh made the most of their wind advantage to head into the break with a 2-6 to 1-2 lead.

The second half continued in an entertaining fashion with great quality and skill, especially in defence. After another Cunningham score, Niamh McElduff scored an impressive goal over the heads of the defence from play. Two more points from Annie Loughran and McElduff reduced the gap to three.

The next passage of play saw Katie Rose Donnelly pass to Hughes and the resulting goal increased the tension and excitement for both teams. Éire Óg narrowed the difference to two points but come the final whistle it was Omagh celebrating the league win.

Teams & Scorers

Omagh: K Corcoran, M O’Hanlon, G Cassidy, L O’Hanlon, C McGinn, U McCrory, S McCusker, S McMenamin (1-0), C O’Reilly, C McCrory, E Cunningham (0-7), K R. Donnelly (1-0), A Kelly, S Hughes (1-1), E. McGinn, A O’Reilly, C Leonard, O Leonard, S McCance, E Teague, A Falconer, E McBride

Éire Óg: M McCallan, C Kerr, A Bennett, E Loughran, M. Hempenstall, N. McElroy, M. Maguire, Ó McElduff (0-1), A Grogan, L McMahon, N McElduff (1-2), C R Marley, A Loughran (0-1), S Gormley (1-0), T Tracey (1-0), K Marley, K Scott, H O’Lone, A Kerr (0-1), MJ Maguire, G Donnelly