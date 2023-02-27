Omagh CBS cruise into the Hogan Cup Final

OMAGH CBS 4-14 NAAS CBS 0-7

CROKE PARK beckons on St Patrick’s Day for Omagh CBS after the Ulster champions produced a commanding showing at Clones on Saturday to breeze through to the All-Ireland Schools Final.

Naas CBS went into this contest as reigning Hogan Cup holders but the Kildare boys were left stunned by the pace, power and precision of their opponents, whose belief and confidence seems to have soared since annexing the MacRory Cup a fortnight ago.

This famous old ground has witnesssed many a classic team display over the decades and given the high stakes and massive prize on the line, this performance from the Tyrone boys can be added to that list.

Ruairi McCullagh set the tone for the half as he banged over a brilliant effort inside the first minute, after a fine bustling run from the impressive Nathan Farry, and with Charlie Donnelly and Eoin Donaghy establishing a vice-like grip in the centre field sector, Omagh took complete command.

The excellent Conor Owens and dynamic Farry stretched that early advantage, before Carl Lennox knocked over a tenth minute free at the other end, for what was to be the only score in the first period that Naas were to register.

Omagh were flowing, with Naas struggling to quell the scoring deluge. McCullagh slipped over a free after the rampaging Owens was upended, while midfielder Donnelly advanced and struck over a lovely effort.

The Kildare school just could’t get anything going, with the Omagh half-back line marauding up the pitch at will, and in the 22nd minute one of the stand out performers Caolan Donnelly teed up Ruairi McCullagh to rifle home a goal at the keeper’s near post.

Owens then added on quality brace off left and right peg, as he continued to pose a real menace around the edge of the opposition square. Shortly after the second Omagh goal arrived, with Eoin McElholm setting Liam Og Mossey in the clear and he finished with a rasping drive high past the exposed Fintan Quinn in nets.

Despite the vociferous backing they enjoyed in the Gerry Arthurs Stand, the Naas lads appeared shellshocked and Owens (free), McElholm and Charlie Donnelly compounded their misery with further points before half-time.

Any remote hopes of a Kildare fightback were dashed within seven minutes of the restart as Omagh swooped for two more goals. Owens galloped onto Farry’s pass to thump a rising shot into the net, and Caolan Donnelly then earned due reward for his fine display, slipping an effort low under the keeper after good approach play from McElholm.

A series of substitutions from both teams stymied the flow of the match as it meandered towards its inevitable conclusion, though Omagh replacement Niall McCarney produced one of the highlights with a superb point from distance with the outside of the foot.

Naas kept plugging away in fairness and their attacker Ryan Sinkey sent three sweet efforts soaring over the blackspot, while Tom Kelly and Cian Boran were also on target.

Omagh were cruising however and a couple of fine late scores from McElholm and Mossey put the seal on a remarkable result.

Teams & Scorers

Omagh CBS

Conor McAneney, Nathan Farry (0-1), Barry McMenamin, Sean Kerr, Caolan Donnelly (1-0), Callum Daly, Tomas Haigney, Eoin Donaghy, Charlie Donnelly (0-2), Conor Watson, Eoin McElholm (0-2), Lorcan McCullagh (0-1), Ruairi McCullagh (1-2,1free), Conor Owens (1-4,1free), Liam Og Mossey (1-1). Subs used: Daithi McCallan for S Kerr (39 mins), Caolan O’Hagan for C Owens (43), Niall McCarney (0-1) for C Watson (47), Cian McConnell for E Donaghy (47), Brian Gallagher for C Donnelly (51)

Naas CBS

Fintan Quinn, Niall Cramer, Charlie Murphy, Cian Boran (0-1), Daniel Hamill, Eoin Lawlor, Evan O’Briain, Austin Brennan, Tom Kelly (0-1), Fionn McCarthy, Carl Lennox (0-2,2frees), Daire Gilmartin, Stephen Kelly, Callum Barrett, Ryan Sinkey (0-3). Subs used: Cian O’Reilly for F McCarthy (27mins), Finn Ryan for D Gilmartin (39), Jamie McGurk for D Hamill (39), Adam Maguire for E O’Briain (47), Evan Gilmartin for C Barrett (47),

Referee: Maggie Farrelly (Cavan)