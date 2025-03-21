Red Hand hurlers to face Kerry for first time

A NATIONAL League Division Two campaign which has seen Tyrone hurlers suffer a number of heavy defeats concludes this weekend in Garvaghey with a first ever meeting against a Kerry team also hoping for better fortunes ahead.

While the footballing rivalry between the two counties has spanned 51 years since their inaugural clash at Croke Park in the 1974 National League quarter final, Saturday’s meeting is the very first time that the two counties have met in hurling.

In addition, it will be the first time that Tyrone have ever met a county which has previously won an All-Ireland senior title. But that makes absolutely no difference to this clash, as Kerry’s only national success came away back in 1891 when they were represented by Ballyduff.

That club still supplies a number of players to the Kingdom panel, and they will be anxious to make their mark on their second trip north this season. The first is one that they’ll prefer to forget, losing to Donegal in a milestone match a few weeks ago. Kerry also have ambitions of promotion to the Liam McCarthy Cup and will compete this season in the Joe McDonagh competiion.

All of that is in stark contrast to the task facing Tyrone. They are already relegated, but as their team manager, Stephen McGarry, has explained throughout this season, their focus is on the Christy Ring Cup which begins next month.

He has been keen instead to give a number of young players experience, and that experience has certainly been a chastening one considering how they have faired to date in the competition.

Down inflicted one of the heaviest losses ever on the Red Hands when the counties met at Ballycran a few weeks ago. That result was followed by a loss against Kildare, and they have also gone down against Derry, Meath and Donegal since the competition started at the end of January.

Still, hope springs eternal, and Tyrone will be aiming to end their League season on a higher note. The game has been changed to Garvaghey instead of Carrickmore, and the Red Hands will be hoping that some of their injured players will be returning to the action to boost the strength of the panel.

Whether or not they have enough in reserve to cause another big upset against their Kerry opponents remains to be seen. Whatever happens, though, a strong performance is being demanded as they look ahead to the forthcoming Christy Ring Cup.