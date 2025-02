DUNGANNON closed the gap on Energia All-Ireland League 2B leaders Wanderers on Saturday by inflicting a 31-28 defeat upon their rivals at Stevenson Park.

The home side enjoyed a bright start to proceedings against the table-toppers with Adam Milligan dotting down before Ben McCaughey kicked the extras and a penalty for a 10-0 lead on 25 minutes.

Geoff Mullan was then yellow carded for Wanderers on 35 minutes and during the 10 minutes he was off the pitch, Dungannon ran in two tries through Sam Montgomery and Toby Gribben, both of which were converted by McCaughey.

Advertisement

At 24-0 down, Wanderers started to get into their stride with David Fitzgibbon converting each of Conor McQuaid’s, Jamie Murphy’s and Aaron O’Callaghan’s scores that arrived in the space of a 13 minute spell that ended with Dungannon just three points to the good.

Rather than succumb to that blitz, the home side struck back with Gribben dotting down for the second time and McCaughey converting to stretch their lead back to 10 but Wanderers weren’t about to leave empty handed and in the final minute, after Mervyn Brown had been sent to the bin, Fitzgibbon scored a try to ensure they picked up two points for their efforts.

The result leaves Jonny Gillespie’s men just three points behind the Dubliners with five games remaining and while the gap could have been closed more, the Dungannon coach admits it could also have been less.

“That’s just the way it goes with the nature of the league and the quality of the opposition,” he acknowledged. “We knew we may only get one, maybe two points off them today, so to get three is OK and it gives us momentum for next week because it’s not just about what’s above us, we have to keep huge separation behind us.

“I’m pleased with most of the performance and we’re content to get a bonus point win and no injuries, more importantly.”

While some on the sidelines may have got carried away by Dungannon’s bright start and 24-0 lead, Gillespie admits he wasn’t counting his chickens at that stage of the game, knowing Wanderers would come back into the clash.

“We knew, not false, but we knew it was a piece of good fortune in the first half. We played well for periods in the first half but then in the second half it [the good fortune] stopped, it ebbed and flowed.

Advertisement

“They are a good side, they are really well coached and we were hanging on a wee bit at the end.

“In fairness to the boys, there was always a wee bit of quality in our scores. People did their jobs properly and we finished quite well, so that’s pleasing because in the last couple of games we haven’t scored enough to get bonus points. It’s nice to get the breaks off in that department.”

Next up for Dungannon is another promotion battle as they travel to near neighbours Clogher Valley keen to complete the ‘double’ over their Tyrone rivals who are one place and eight points behind them in the table.

“The fact that it’s Clogher is added spice, but we’ll wait and see how we present on Tuesday and go from there. I’m not sure what state the pitch will be in but we won’t need a second invitation to get physically up for it,” Gillespie added.

“This game was a massive encounter and the next one will be exactly the same, so it should be a good occasion and it’s one we’re looking forward to.”