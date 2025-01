The first ‘Marking Our Past’ series of events at Omagh St Enda’s for 2025 will kick off with a new Afternoon Recollection programme at Caife 32 on February 7th from 2.30pm.

Members of the club’s 1965 Tyrone Minor Championship winning side are invited along to mark sixty years since that historic success over Derrylaughan for what promises to be an afternoon of nostalgia and craic.

The invite is open to any of the players who were involved with that triumph and of course there’s no charge.

Team captain Roddy Tierney who lifted ‘The Philadelphia Cup’ as well as the West Tyrone title in 1965 is hopeful that there will be a good turnout.

“ It will be a very special occasion for so many of the players from that era, who we don’t always catch up with, to come together again,” said Rodney who had played senior football for the club two years previous.

The ’65 squad featured players who went on to enjoy success at club and county level, though sadly a number have subsequently passed away.

The St Enda’s boys beat a fancied Beragh Red Knights in the West Tyrone Final 2-15 to 2-5 and then eased to a 2-10 to 0-5 win against the Kevin Barrys to seal the County title. Goals from John McCann and Damian Morris set them up with Danny McLernon, Paddy McKenna, Liam McNally, Ignatius Sally and Neil Barbour among the points in that game played at Pomeroy in October 1965.

The 1965 County Champions squad was as follows: Seamus Turbett, Michael Clarke, Sean O’Kane, Harry Barbour, Donal Mc Emhoill, Roddy Tierney, Terry McGurk, Danny McLernon, Paddy McKenna, Liam McNally, John Duddy, Kieran Sally, John McCann, Damian Morris, Neil Barbour, Bobby Collins, Ignatius Sally, Paul McGill, Paddy McGirr, Dessie Turbett, Paddy McMahon.