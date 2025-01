BALLINAMALLARD manager Mark Stafford is hoping to bolster his squad with new signings before the close of the January transfer window.

The Mallards have been badly affected by a catalogue of injuries this season and on Saturday both Jamie Dunne and Aaron Arkinson were the latest players to pick up knocks.

How severe those injuries are is yet unclear, however, Stafford can ill afford any more players joining those already standing in the queue at the treatment room door.

Advertisement

Those unavailable on Saturday included Alex Holder, Danny Barker, Darragh Stewart and Nathan Sherry and following another inconsistent performance against Ards, the Ferney chief confirmed he was in talks with potential new signings.

“We’ll definitely be trying to do something in the final days of the window,” he said.

“I’m going to make a big push for three players; we clearly need them.

“I’m optimistic on one, the other two could be 72-25 against!

Saturday’s performance, like the Mallards season, was something of a mix bag.

There was the good, the bad and the downright ugly – most notably the two goals the home side conceded. Another inconsistent day at the office left Stafford hugely frustrated.

“I’m very disappointed to be honest,” he continued.

Advertisement

“I thought coming into the game it was one we needed to get three points from, given where we are in the league table and the fact we were at home.

“But when you concede goals like we are conceding, which has been a trend this season; really, really soft goals which teams don’t have to work for, that affects confidence.

“We brought them (players) in at half-time and told them a few home truths. We created our own problems with the goals.

“I knew if we got the ball down, got it wide and got the patterns of play going that we would cause them problems.

“The second half we started well, we played with a bit of fire in the belly but with composure at the same time. That pleased me and we got the very least that we deserved today.”