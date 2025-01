STRABANE RFC firsts completed the Ulster Championship 3 double over their Inishowen counterparts at Bradley Way on Saturday after inflicting an emphatic 43-5 defeat on their County Donegal visitors.

The home side scored seven tries during the clash, one more than they achieved in Inishowen a week earlier when they earned a 32-15 success.

Those bonus point victories came after a short sticky patch during which Strabane lost at Virginia and at home to league leaders Larne before being held to a 31-31 draw at Donaghadee.

Despite those two defeats and a draw, the derby double over Inishowen means Strabane remain in the promotion battle as they sit third in the table, just four points behind Larne and one shy of Virginia, while ‘Dee are just a further point adrift in fourth.

It promises to make for an exciting second half of the season, which is scheduled to get underway on January 4th when Strabane entertain second from bottom Civil Service.