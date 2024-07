CLUB players across Tyrone will be back in action after last weekend’s break in the All County Leagues, and it promises to be a busy spell with three rounds of Wednesday matches fitted into the schedule in Division One and Two ahead of the Championship.

The league will recommence this Friday evening across all three Divisions, and the plan of action is that all matches (excluding play-offs and league semi-finals and finals) will be concluded before the knockout competitions in early September.

That will entail three rounds of Wednesday matches in Divisions One and Two, while the shortening evenings means that Friday night games will revert to the traditional Sunday afternoon slot from August 4 onwards.

In Division Three, meanwhile, there will be two rounds of Wednesday evening fixtures, on July 31 and August 14.

The Senior, Intermediate and Junior Championships will start earlier than last year to accommodate whoever comes out on top of their respective grades – the reason being that all three title winners are scheduled to participate in the Ulster Championship preliminary round.

Replays will be reinstated in all rounds for the upcoming series in a departure from the finish-on-the-day protocol employed over the past four seasons.

The Senior and Intermediate Championship first-round clashes will be played off between Thursday, September 5 to Sunday, September 12. The competitions will conclude with the finals on the weekend of October 19/20, leaving a fortnight’s gap to prepare for the Ulster Championship.

The Tyrone Junior Championship will get underway on the weekend of August 24/25 with the preliminary round meeting of Brackaville and Augher. The final is pencilled in for Sunday, October 13, again leaving a fortnight’s break ahead of the provincial series.

DIVISIONS 1/2

Fri. 19th July- Rd 7

Fri. 26th July-Rd 8

Wed. 31st July-Rd 9

Sun. 4th August-Rd 10

Fri. 9th August-Rd 11

Wed. 14th August-Rd 12

Sun. 18th August- Rd 13

Wed. 21st August- Rd 14

Sunday 25th August (Rd 15- Last League Round)

1st Round Of Championship – Weekend of 5th/6th/7th/8th September

Championship Finals – 19th / 20th Oct

Ulster Club Commences 2nd / 3rd Nov

DIVISION 3

Fri. 19th July- Rd 11

Fri. 26th July- 12

Wed. 31st July-Rd 13

Sun. 4th August-Rd 14

Fri. 9th August-Rd 15

Wed. 14th August-Rd 16

Sun. 18th August

(Rd 17, Last League Round)

Preliminary Round Of Championship – 24th / 25th August

1st Round Of Championship – 31st Aug / 1st Sept.

Championship Final – 13th October

Ulster Club commences 27th / 28th October