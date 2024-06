TRILLICK 1-11 ERRIGAL CIARAN 1-11

THIS rematch of last year’s County Final underlined the strength in depth of both panels as even in the absence of a plethora of star names, they still served up a quality contest at sun-kissed Donnelly Park on Friday night in this ACL Division One opener.

The teams were level on eight occasions over the course of the enjoyable sixty plus minutes of action, with Simon Garrity’s pointed free in the closing stages ensuring a share of the spoils for the defending league champions Trillick.

In the absence of the honeymooning Lee Brennan, Garrity’s contribution of a goal and five points was pivotal for the hosts, while Daire Gallagher, Colm Garrity and Ryan Gray also weighed in with impressive showings.

With Enda McGinley taking his bow as senior manager, Errigal looked to the likes of Aidan McCrory, Tiarnan Colhoun, Ciaran McGinley and Odhran Robinson to spearhead their challenge.

Garrity and Robinson exchanged early frees, though it took a smothering block by Errigal keeper Darragh McAnenly to deny Simon Garrity an early Trillick goal.

Similar heroics from the Reds custodian Joe Maguire at the other end also thwarted Ciaran McGinley when he was sent through one-on-one.

There was already a pleasing flow to the exchanges, with Daniel Donnelly nailing a 'mark' for Trillick, and Thomas Canavan (free) and the lively Robinson on the turn, replying for the visitors.

It was Robinson who was the architect behind Errigal's goal in the 16th minute, as he cleverly found the onrushing Colhoun who tucked a lot shot beyond Maguire.

The response from Trillick was emphatic however, Colm Garrity's accurate delivery releasing Simon Garrity in space and he did the rest with an emphatic finish beyond McAnenly.

A brace of confident points from Mark Kavanagh with the left peg, sandwiched another Garrity free, as Errigal eased two in front 1-5 to 1-3, and that remained the gap as Simon Garrity and Robinson (free) registered further scores.

Right on the short whistle the excellent Colm Garrity blasted over a long range free to leave just the one in it at the turnaround-1-6 to 1-5.

Simon and Colm Garrity each landed pointed frees on the restart, while Ciaran McGinley capitalised on selfless work by Robinson to rifle over an Errigal score.

There was little to separate the two teams and plenty to keep the healthy crowd on tenterhooks, among those watching on the respective Tyrone stars in either dugout, who were forced to sit out the match.

Daire Gallagher and Eoin Kelly maintained the high quality with assured finishes over the black spot, though one again a wonderful diving save by Maguire kept Trillick well in contention, this time Robinson seeing his piledriver pushed beyond the post.

Kavanagh converted the resultant ’45’, but a wonderful turn and strike with his first touch by Trillick sub James Garrity restored parity again..

The sides remained deadlocked as Robinson (‘mark’) and James Garrity raised white flags, and appropriately the match ended all square as Canavan and Simon Garrity traded late frees.