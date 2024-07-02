Trillick pushed hard by the Plunketts

TRILLICK 1-11 POMEROY 0-10

TYRONE’S wounded county stars were back out in force for this meeting of the 2023 Senior and Intermediate county champions at Donnelly Park on Friday evening, with the spoils going to the Reds after an entertaining Senior League encounter.

Matthew Donnelly came on as a first half sub for fellow county squad members Liam Gray, who limped off, so making his first appearance for his club in eleven months.

In the opposition ranks Kieran McGeary imposed his class on proceedings, landing three superb points from play (and five in total), though worryingly for the Plunketts he left the action midway through the second period, after landing awkwardly when claiming a ‘mark’.

Pomeroy have enjoyed an encouraging start to life back among the big boys, and despite this reversal, in McGeary, Frank Burns, Ryan Loughran and Brendan Burns, among others, they have more than enough quality to adapt to the top flight this season.

As for Trillick, their calibre speaks for itself and even in the absence of the injured Richard Donnelly and Sean O’Donnell, they had just too much composure and cuteness for their visitors at the weekend.

McGeary and the impressive Ryan Gray traded points inside the opening two minutes as the contest got off to an engaging start. A sharp interception and conversion by midfielder Ronan Duffin put the Plunketts ahead again but they were rocked back on their heels by the concession of a fifth minute goal.

Trillick wing-back Ruairi King saw his initial effort well saved by keeper John McCourt, but after Lee Brennan’s follow-up was blocked on the line, King followed up to sweep the rebound into the net.

The gap remained at two points just past the midway stage of the first period (1-2 to 0-3) after McGeary floated over another beauty and Simon Garrity cut inside to find the target for the hosts.

McCourt was looking commanding in between the posts for the Plunketts and produced a brilliant catch under pressure to cut out Ciaran Daly’s dangerous delivery.

Scores dried up somewhat as the action unfolded, with both defences asserting some degree of control, but a brace of Lee Brennan points (including a 50m free) had Trillick four to the good.

McGeary and Brennan swapped pointed frees, but in the run-up to the interval Pomeroy came on strong again, with their Tyrone stars to the fore. Burns and McGeary both found the sweep spot with super strikes to reduce the deficit to 1-5 to 0-6 at half-time.

Another McGeary free left one score between them when action resumed, setting the tone for the second period when they hung on grimly to the Reds coat-tails, even though Trillick bossed much of the territorial stakes.

Pomeroy struggled to get a handle on Ryan Gray, who won several key frees on the night. Lee Brennan made the most of the latest infringement with a pointed free, while his brother Rory also surged up the middle to thump over a fine score.

An excellent Jude Campbell score and Hugh McNamee ‘mark’ kept Pomeroy knocking about, but the departure of McGeary was a big blow, and Trillick came on strong down the home straight.

Sub James Garrity floated over two neat scores, and his brother Simon registered a ‘mark’, with a Hugh Cunningham point representing Pomeroy’s sole riposte in the last few minutes.

The Scorers

Trillick

Lee Brennan (0-5,4f), Ruairi King (1-0), Simon Garrity (0-2,1m), James Garrity (0-2), Rory Brennan, Ryan Gray (0-1 each)

Pomeroy

Kieran McGeary (0-5,2f), Jude Campbell, Ronan Duffin, Hugh J Cunningham, Frank Burns (0-1 each), Hugh McNamee (0-1,f)