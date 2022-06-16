Tyrone crews out in force for Donegal return

ALL roads lead to Donegal for the Tyrone rallying fraternity this weekend as the jewel in the crown of the Irish rally calendar makes its long overdue return after a Covid-inflicted break since 2019 in order to celebrate its 50th year in the process.

Throughout the star-studded entry-list there are crews from the ‘Red Hand’ county who are all champing at the bit to tackle the challenging three-days of demanding stages over the Donegal hills that are as much a test of man as they are of machine.

At the top of the list is current Irish Tarmac Rally Championship leader, Josh Moffett, who has enjoyed a scintillating start to the 2022 season, but he will have a host of Tyrone drivers in his rearview mirror all weekend.

Advertisement

Alastair Fisher and Omagh co-driver Gordon Noble, who won the Circuit of Ireland before enduring a miserable end to their Kilarney assault, will be keen to claim a second win this season, while Dromore’s Cathan McCourt, who will have Liam Moynihan alongside him, believes who ever can retain their concentration, maintain their pace and ensure their car survives will be the likely winner come Sunday.

“Whoever can keep the concentration, can keep the car going over a long three days will be in with a shout,” McCourt said.

“But it’s hard to know what the best approach is because if you look at all the international rallies this year, they have nearly been lost in the first two stages, so it’s hard to know how to attack it.”

McCourt started his season behind the wheel of a Rally2 Ford Fiesta before moving into a Skoda Fabia but he has now settled into life back in a Citroen, something he promised never to do again back in 2017.

“I like it. The Fiesta is a good car, I liked it too but I always thought you were always on the door handles on it to keep up, whereas the times seem to be coming a wee bit handier in the Citroen,” he explained.

“It could be all in my head but I feel comfortable and I’m enjoying driving it. Although, I had a smash in the older Citroen back in 2017 and I vowed back then I’d never get back into one of them again but I can’t say a bad word about this one, it seems to be a good package.”

And while the Dromore ace is looking forward to the unique challenges that lie ahead in Donegal this weekend, when he hopes for success, he feels the strength in depth of the entry list makes it impossible to guess who the main challengers will be.

“Everyone is on serious pace this year!,” he exclaimed. “From the R5 boys right down to the boys competing in a Civic, every man is on the door handles.

Advertisement

“They haven’t got out for a few years so you can see the pent up frustration being unleashed! And because of that there’s 20 or 30 boys you couldn’t pull away from the win.”

And that’s certainly true from a Tyrone perspective with Omagh’s Seamus Leonard, Victoria Bridge’s Jason Mitchell, Drumquin’s Ashley Dickson, Castlederg’s Gareth Sayers, Donemana’s Niall and Sean Devine and Clady’s Declan McCrory all keen to make an impact amongst the four-wheel-drive combatants.

There is also sure to be an exciting two-wheel-drive battle involving local crews, with Ryan Loughran, fresh from an outstanding drive at the Tyrone Stages Rally, set to resume hostilities with Moy’s Frank Kelly, Donaghmore’s Adrian Hetherington and Ballygawley’s Vivian Hamill, while Galbally’s Darren Hamill and Martin Harte and Dungannon’s Declan Campbell will also be hoping to be there or there abouts.

In the front-wheel-drive section, there will be another battle royale between two of the area’s top young drivers with Drumquin’s Jason Dickson and Strabane’s Ryan Caldwell both embroiled in the battle for the ITC3 title, while Australian import, Colin McRae’s nephew Max McRae set to add an interesting angle in a Rally4 Ford Fiesta owned by Donagh Kelly.

And in the historic class, Omagh’s Ryan Barrett will be partnered by Dunamanagh co-driver Peter Ward and Trillick’s Ronan Campbell will also be keen for a solid run.

The Donegal International Rally kicks off with a ceremonial start in Letterkenny this evening before six stages on Friday, eight stages on Saturday, and a final six on Sunday.