A decision on the Tyrone Ladies management post could be known as early as next week with the interview process believed to have started on Wednesday evening.

Sean O’Kane’s term concluded after the All-Ireland Final defeat to Leitrim last month and the senior post was advertised shortly after.

It is understood that there are a number high profile names in the hat including several former inter-county managers. The rumoured departure from Armagh of Greg McGonigle has also raised eyebrows with the possibility he has applied for the Tyrone position.

Whatever his next move that could have implications on the Tyrone role with Armagh a very interesting prospect for many potential candidates. Currently Antrim and Derry in Ulster are seeking new managers with several southern counties also looking to fill roles.

Kevin McCrystal had been replaced by O’Kane ahead of a relegation play-off in 2022 with the Glenelly club man agreeing to take the role until the end of that season.

He has remained in place ever since and guided Tyrone to promotion to Division One, and two Croke Park Finals in both League and Championship this season. He confirmed after the loss to Leitrim that his future was unclear, though he didn’t rule out the prospect of returning.