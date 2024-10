LAST weekend saw the second Foyle Open staged at Brooke Park Squash Hub with entries travelling from Lurgan, Ballymena, Cookstown, Strabane and Limavady.

The event was supported by Ulster Squash and Derry City and Strabane District Council whose Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr visited to witness her first ever squash match and indeed had fun when she gave it a try on court.

With coaching from Ulster Squash’s Dan Greenaway from Lisburn the first citizen quickly got to grips with the basics and struck the ball in a way which could be described as well co-ordinated.

Mayor Seenoi-Barr got to meet and greet the participants and hear about their love for the sport, which in the local area has seen growth over the past two years of 20 percent largely due to steady publicity and support of the local group by NGB Ulster Squash – part of Irish Squash.

The competition lasted a full day with superb displays of gritty determination, culminating with ABC Squash’s Dan Greenaway winning out over . Waterson from the Mid Ulster club in section A. Strabane club’s P McConnell took runner-up spot to winner A McCague in section B.

Popularity has also been demonstrated in female participation as a current coaching course for beginners has up to 12 students and all have maintained their attendance at the halfway stage. It is worth noting that as this sport has finally been accepted into the Olympic family for participation in 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games consideration in pre-planning for new facilities must consider squash court provision, rather than an afterthought as born out in recent capital productions. Table tennis, racquetball and handball can also be played on such facilities plus new emerging games such as pickleball and padel.

The tournament bodes well for the start of a brand new North West Squash League in October consisting of teams ranging from Ballymena to Cookstown.

Anyone wishing to learn squash or dust off their racquets and get moving back on court should contact respective clubs or link in through Foyle Squash or Ulster Squash on socials.