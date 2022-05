Tyrone players included in F&W representative team to face Sligo-Leitrim select

A NUMBER of players representing Tyrone clubs have been selected for the Fermanagh and Western side which will play a Sligo Leitrim District League select team in an end of season representative game on Saturday.

The game will be played at McSharry Park in Sligo and the Fermanagh and Western select will be managed by Micheal Kerr, the former player-manager of Enniskillen Rangers. Kerr will be assisted by Enniskillen Town United’s joint manager James McKenna.

It’s the first time in 13 years that the Fermanagh and Western team has played a representative game.

The local select played Monaghan Town in a final warm-up game at the Ball Range on Monday night after which Kerr confirmed his final line-up.

It includes nine players representing Tyrone teams. They include the Tummery quartet of Ryan Hanna, Aidy McCaffrey, Declan McNulty and Ruairi Sludden, the Strathroy Harps pair of Benny Boyle and Stephen Sloan, Ashley Lowry, Dergview Reserves; Omagh Hospitals keeper Tiernan McNamee and Luke Henderson, Beragh Swifts.

Also included is Derg native Ryan Campbell, the Fermanagh and Western’s Player of the Year and Joel Peden, who helped Enniskillen Rangers to Mulhern Cup glory earlier this month.

Squad

Joel Peden, Enniskillen Rangers; Tiernan McNamee, Omagh Hospitals; Conor Watson, Enniskillen Town; Stevie Sloan, Strathroy Harps; Conor Rippey, Enniskillen Rangers; Nigel Beacom, NFC Kesh; Benny Boyle, Strathroy Harps; Luke Henderson, Beragh Swifts; Ashley Lowry, Dergview Reserves; Ciaran Smith, Enniskillen Rangers; Ryan Hanna, Tummery Athletic; Declan McNulty, Tummery Athletic; Mark Cutler, Enniskillen Rangers; Aidy McCaffrey, Tummery Athletic; Ryan Campbell, NFC Kesh; Ruairi Sludden, Tummery Athletic; Nathan Cashel, NFC Kesh; Jason Keenan, Enniskillen

Rangers.