Tyrone U20s see off Donegal to make Ulster Final

Tyrone 3-16 Donegal 2-16 (aet)

Tyrone Under-20s advanced to the final of the Ulster Championship after a dramatic extra-time victory over Donegal at Celtic Park on Friday night.

A late breakaway goal by Conor Cush as the contest ticked into its final embers proved to be the decisive score of a riveting contest played out between two quality teams.

Tyrone seemed in the box-seat at half-time as they led 0-8 to 0-4, Michael McGleenan producing a masterful performance around midfield where he plucked a litany of high-balls out of the air.

With Ruairi Canavan and Ciaran Bogue chipping in with some quality scores, the Red Hands were well in command but the match was then turned on its head when Donegal full-forward Bobby McGettigan twice found the net in quick succession entering the final ten minutes.

Tyrone responded with a goal of their own from sub Gavin Potter but a late flurry of Donegal points meant extra-time was required.- 1-13 to 2-10

Donegal secured their first lead of the night with two points when action resumed, but a sharply taken goal from captain Niall Devlin edged Tyrone in front again.

It was nip and tuck from there on in during an absorbing finale, befored Cush sealed the deal right at the death.

Paul Devlin’s charges now face Cavan in the provincial decider in two weeks time, the Breffni Blues having accounted for Derry 0-11 to 0-9 in the other Ulster semi-final.

The Scorers

Tyrone

Ruairi Canavan (0-7,4 frees, 1 mark), Gavin Potter (1-2). Conor Cush (1-1), Niall Devlin (1-0), Ciaran Bogue (0-2), Lorcan McGarrity (0-2,2 marks), Steve Donaghy, Ruairi McHugh (0-1 each)

Donegal

Bobby McGettigan (2-2), Keelan Dunleavey (0-4), Carlos O’Reilly (0-3,1 free), Johnny McGroody (0-3,1 free), Eoin Dowling (0-2,2 frees), Eric Carr, Kieran Tobin (0-1 each)

The Teams

Tyrone

Stephen McMenamin, Michael Rafferty, Brian Conway, Eoin Corry, James Donaghy, Steve Donaghy, Niall Devlin, Ruairi McHugh, Ciaran Daly, Conor Cush, Ciaran Bogue, Ruairi Canavan, Sean O’Donnell, Michael McGleenan, Lorcan McGarrity. Subs used: Gavin Potter for L McGarrity (47 mins), Cormac Devlin for C Cush (53), Conor Cush for C Bogue (78)

Donegal

Daithi Roberts, Kieran Tobin, Richard O’Rourke, Jamie Grant, Ryan McShane, Caolan McColgan, Jack Gallagher, Eoin Dowling, Domhnall McBride, Paul O’Hare, Keelan Dunleavey, Eric Carr, Johnny McGroody, Bobby McGettigan, Luke McGlynn. Subs used: Ciaran Moore for J Gallagher (h-time), Carlos O’Reilly for E Carr (37), Drew McKinney for D McBride (50), David Boyle for P O’Hare (60), Oisin Caulfield for L McGlynn (61), Paul O’Hare for K Dunleavey (70), Luke McGlynn for R O’Rourke (75).

Referee: Anthony Marron (Monaghan)