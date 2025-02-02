World champion Emma is now Tyrone’s newest prodigy at 13…

FOLLOWING a year that exceeded all expectations, ladies handball in Tyrone has never been in better condition than right now in terms of underage success and future prospects.

As Eilise McCrory continues to lead the charge at senior level, the younger generation are really making their mark in the underage ranks and hopes are high that this new crop will one day make an impact at the very highest level of the sport.

From 13 year old Emma Conway through to 17 year old Caislin Tracey, the Tyrone girls have been cleaning up many of the major titles at national and international level over the last twelve months.

Laura Duff and Caislin Tracey have been the dominant forces at minor level, while Lucy McCullagh has been a standout player at U16 level, winning All Ireland and world titles.

Others such as Mary Jo Morris, Aimee Fox, Alice McGlinchey, Laura Delaney, Cara McCrory, Kayleigh McCoole and Minnie McCallan have also been enjoying success in the county jersey and putting the Tyrone girls in number one spot at juvenile level.

However it’s not very often that the prestigious All Ireland U14 singles title comes to Tyrone in the 40×20 code.

This elite prize had only ever been captured twice by Tyrone prior to 2024, courtesy of Mairead Fox (2016) and Clodagh Munroe (2018), although Laura Duff and Caislin Tracey never got the opportunity during the covid period.

But twelve months ago, a new star was born with the arrival of Greencastle’s Emma Conway on the national handball stage.

Emma took her chance on the under 14 circuit a year ahead of schedule and duly delivered a sensational list of triumphs by the end of the year, wasting no time in marking herself out as a special talent.

Her breakthrough Irish nationals success in February 2024 was followed by her historic All Ireland U14 singles title in Croke Park in March and suddenly the name ‘Emma Conway’ was known by everyone in handball circles.

The extraordinary run continued in the 60×30 code with a stylish All Ireland victory in the U14 singles championship and another Irish nationals win.

To top it all off, Emma went to the World 40×20 championships at the end of October and captured the 13&U world singles and doubles titles in spectacular fashion, completing a fairytale nine months.

She also created history by becoming the first world girls handball champion from Tyrone at 13&U level.

“Winning the World 13&U singles and doubles titles was most definitely a huge highlight from the last year,” reflected Emma, “and seeing my club getting recognised after a superb success at the worlds made me so proud to be part of such a thriving club.

“Becoming All Ireland U14 singles champion in 40×20 and 60×30 earlier in the year was also a massive achievement for me,” she continued, “but to play in the 4 wall Worlds was an experience I will never forget.

“ After winning all my group games and then a tough semi final encounter with Dublin’s Ciara O’Reilly, I was ready for the world final against the talented Molly Joyce from Ballina,” she recalled.

“ After a rocky start in both games, I had to dig deep,” stressed Emma.

“ I found myself seven points down in each game but thankfully I managed to turn both games around and eventually came out on top on a scoreline of 15-10, 15-9 to claim my first world gold medal.

“Winning my singles title put me in good stead for the U13 doubles alongside my clubmate Aimee (Fox). On the same day as the singles final, we were up against a strong Dublin pairing, the O’Reilly sisters.

“ But we got off to an excellent start and went on to claim the doubles title with an impressive victory overall in both games.

“ This was a fantastic result for Aimee and for Greencastle club, and for me to collect my second world gold medal on the same day was a surreal feeling that I will never forget. What an amazing day it was for my club and family,” stated Emma.

Incredibly Emma still has another year to go at under 14 level and will be striving to achieve what nobody from the county has ever done before as she bids for back to back All Ireland U14 singles titles in 40×20 and 60×30.

Last year she matched Mairead Fox by claiming the U14 crown in both codes for Tyrone but to repeat the feat in 2025 would be something else and it’s certainly within her grasp.

The modest Dean Maguirc College student is always keen to acknowledge the help and support from her family and clubmates for making it all possible for her.

“Seeing the club going from strength to strength is testament to all the Greencastle players who are competing and putting in many hours of practice, and all the hard work and dedication from our coaches,” Emma insisted.

“I also have to give a special mention to my brother Marcus and Caislin Tracey who have been alongside me on my handball journey so far and I am so grateful for the support shown to me by everyone in the club.

“Handball plays a major role in my life,” explained Emma, who is also a county U14 footballer and talented camogie player.

“ Not only do I love the game, but I have now established great friendships along the way from near and far. Many of the games could be in any part of Ireland which means a lot of travelling and I am so thankful to my parents who travel the country to enable me to compete.

“ If I’m not in the alley, I’m on the football pitch,” she smiled. “Being involved with handball has also taught me the resilience and dedication required across all sports.

“ This year I have also been selected to play in the U14 Tyrone ladies football team and striking a balance between the codes can be challenging, but I’m keen to improve and develop my game to the highest level I can,” she emphasised.

“ I love handball and I intend to continue playing for many years to come,” concluded Emma.

A new Tyrone star has burst onto the national scene and made the handball world sit up and take notice.

Emma’s modesty will keep her feet on the ground but there will be a great sense of anticipation and a buzz of excitement as she gets ready to build on her breathtaking 2024 odyssey.