TWO young stars shone brightest for the teams set to feature in Saturday’s Intermediate Championship Final in last weekend’s semi-finals.

Amy Sheehy registered 1-8 against Edendork as Fr Rocks set up a meeting with Coalisland who saw Cara McMoran hit five of her side’s points against Kildress.

McMoran has emerged as one of the best young attackers in the game while Sheehy has tagged on 1-21 in Cookstown’s three outings to date against Ardboe, Aghyaran and Edendork.

Advertisement

With senior status already secured after winning the league title the Fianna will start as favourites this weekend.

They progresesd to the Championship decider thanks to wins over Donaghmore, Clonoe and a fancied Kildress.

Nicole Murphy is the Championship top scorer while the introduction of the experienced Emma Jane Gervin and Niamh Hughes has also helped ignite an already fired up Coalisland this term.

Veteran Laura McGillion continues to serve Fr Rock’s with distinction and her experience has been crucial with the younger players working well off her.

Aoibhinn Devlin and Lauren Rushe have also been excellent and at the back they have the capabilities to hold off the Fianna attack.

Twenty five years ago Cookstown won the first Tyrone Intermediate title, so a repeat would represent a timely ay to mark that milestone.

However Coalisland and their manager Tommy Nixon remain hungry for more success to try and complete the double.