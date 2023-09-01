Donaghmore Grammar student receives outstanding GCSE results

IT WAS quite the achievement for Saint Joseph’s Grammar School, Donaghmore student Cora Quinn last week who achieved 10 A* in her GCSE’s.

As the youngest student in her year, Cora sat all her GCSE’s at the age of 15, having turned 16 in June ahead of receiving the news of her wonderful results.

She will now stay on at the school to study A-Levels in Biology, Chemistry, Maths and Sports Science.

School Principal Geraldine Donn complimented Cora on her success.

She said, “Cora’s outstanding success is a mixture of talent, high academic ability and very hard work.

“She’s a very hard working student and has achieved so much.

“She is a very modest student and these fantastic results are very much deserved.”

As Cora prepares to start studying for her A-Levels, the future is no doubt a bright one for the Donaghmore student.