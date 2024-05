ONE of the men accused of attempting to murder Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) John Caldwell has appeared in court on new terrorism charges.

Brian John Carron (39), from Claremount Drive, Coalisland, who is suspected of being the New IRA Commander in Tyrone, is charged with intending to commit acts of terrorism by possessing and handling explosives, namely Pentaerythritol Retranitrate (PETN) and Research Department explosive (RDX).

Offending is alleged to have occurred on dates between November 21, 2022 and May 27, 2023.

Currently remanded in custody on the attempted murder charge, he was released into police custody earlier this week for further interview, he appeared before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday.

A detective sergeant said he believed the charges could be connected.

This was challenged by a defence lawyer, however District Judge Peter Magill ruled the connection was proved.

There was no application for bail and Carron was remanded in custody.

The case has been adjourned until June 18 at Omagh Magistrates Court to link with existing matters.

Seven others are similarly charged with attempted murder, while a further three are accused of preparing for acts of terrorism.

DCI Caldwell had been taking football practice at Youth Sport in Omagh when two gunmen fired multiple shots at him on February 22, 2023.