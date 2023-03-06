Two Tyrone students to play the Grand Ole Opry Plaza

TWO music students hailing from Tyrone are going to be flying out to Nashville to take part in the St Patrick’s Day celebrations; ”Music City Irish Fest”.

Maeve O’Donnell and Rosie McElroy will represent the City of Belfast in Nashville where they will play traditional Irish music at the Grand Ole Opry Plaza.

They will also visit the Blair School of Music at Vanderbilt University as well as the College of Music and Performing Arts at Belmont University.

Speaking to the Tyrone Herald, Cookstown native Rosie McElroy said, “I am absolutely delighted that I have been chosen to represent our university and Belfast city on St Patrick’s day at the Music City Irish Fest.

In our week in the USA, we have some amazing opportunities to meet, play, and record with other musicians, as well as taking in lots of the culture in Nashville.

I’m most excited to perform on the Grand Ole Opry Stage as it’s one that not many can say they’ve performed on! I’m really looking forward to this trip as it’s a once in a life time opportunity.

Maeve O’Donnell, Dungannon uilleann piper equally expressed her delight as regards the trip to Nashville.

Maeve said, “I’m heading to Music City USA Nashville with 2 fellow St Mary’s music students to play at the St Patrick’s Day celebration ‘Music City Irish Fest’ at the Grand Ole Opry Plaza.

The invitation to play came via Belfast’s Sister City Nashville and we will be promoting Belfast’s UNESCO Music status.

I was over the moon when I heard i would be travelling to Nashville to play music in venues such as the Grand Ole Opry, Parlour Recording studio, City hall and many more.

I am excited to meet and play with some of the top-class musicians in the Irish traditional and country music scene.

We will be playing at the Grand Ole Opry on the 17th and 18th of March. I think it’s safe to say it will be the most memorable St Patrick’s day to date.”