This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

A decade of uplifting families in Omagh

  • 27 March 2023
A decade of uplifting families in Omagh
Patricia McAroe (Family Support Practitioner), Paul Kellagher (Children Service Manager), Karen Duffy (Hub Coordinator), Lisa McGarvey (Early Intervention Family Support Team Leader) and Dr. Priscilla Magee (CYPSP, Western Trust). JasMc3
Emmet McElhattonBy Emmet McElhatton - 27 March 2023
3 minutes read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY