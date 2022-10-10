A second edition of ‘Tombstones of Omey’ soon to be released

TWENTY years ago, a local genealogist by the name of William McGrew unearthed a hidden and fading history of Omagh when he embarked on an exploration of the people and families interned within the 15 graveyards of the wider Omagh area.

By examining the names, dates and epitaphs of the tombstones, some of which have jutted from the hallowed ground of Omagh’s burial grounds for centuries, Mr McGrew was able to reconstruct hundreds of years of local history.

He published his seminal work in a book that he titled, ‘Tombstones of the Omey’.

Now, his great contribution to our understanding of the Omagh story has been revised, and the second edition will be launched in Omagh Library at 7pm on Wednesday, October 12.

Those responsible for updating the legacy left by Mr McGrew are members of Tyrone Family History Society.

One of those people is local historian, Vincent Brogan.

“The book comprises transcriptions of tombstones from a number of graveyards in Omagh and surrounding districts, dating back to the 17th century,” Vincent told the UH.

“This new edition has additional information for Dunmullan and Old Drumragh graveyards, including maps of where the graves are within these graveyards,” he said.

These blueprints detail the plots which house the bones and coffins of our ancestors, many of whom’s descendants still reside in Omagh.

“The book makes for fascinating reading, and it is heartening to see this revised publication being made available for local people who are curious about those who waked our streets before us,” Vincent concluded.

There will be a chance to buy the book on the night (cost £10) at Omagh Library, and there will also be the chance for members of the public to talk with members of the society involved with the revision.

Refreshments will be available, and the event is free of charge. Everyone is welcome, though booking is advisable.

Book your place now at omagh.library@librariesni.org.uk.