A summer under the Colombian sun

Where would you spend your summer holidays? Would it be to ski in the Alps? Or to bathe under the Mediterranean sun on an idyllic island?

For one local woman, her educational hiatus was spent under a different sun, when she visited exotic Columbia.

A lover of travel, Chelsea McElroy is rarely found at her home in Omagh, having visited a total of 11 countries across five continents since turning 16.

The 22-year-old has been an avid lover of the linguistic arts since the age of 10 and can fluently speak five languages, with an endless list of Duolingo courses in progress.

Summer past however, Chelsea decided to take on one continent she has yet to touch, South America.

Speaking of her latest adventure, Chelsea said, “It was coming up to the end of the year at university and I felt the need to challenge myself.

“I signed up to volunteer teaching English to children in a small town called Chinchiná, nearly 200 miles east to the Colombian capital Bogotá.

“I’ve been wanting to go to Latin America for quite a while and was wanting to practice my Spanish. When I saw the opportunity to go I signed up immediately.”

Having delved into Asian and European culture for the last few years, Chelsea felt it was time to experience something completely out of her comfort zone.

“Honestly, and embarrassingly, I knew nothing,” said Chelsea.

“I knew about Colombian music, about Pablo Escobar and that’s pretty much it.

“Throughout my time I learnt so much, about the history, language, culture and people.”

The opportunity for the experience arose when Chelsea signed up to an organisation called Gotoco, which paid for her flights, accommodation and food, in exchange for skills in teaching. So when July arrived, Chelsea set off with 12 other volunteers for a two month culture shock in South America.

CARTELS

Since 1960 Colombia has suffered from low-level asymmetric conflict, which escalated drastically in the 90’s. And, though this conflict has quelled since the turn of the millennia, Colombia’s drug trade still remains large-scale to this day.

Interestingly, Chelsea noticed no signs of violence during her stay, and even took residence in a house once visited by infamous drug-lord Pablo Escobar.

“We stayed in a large house that used to belong to the drug cartels more than 20 years ago,” she explained.

“They say Pablo (Escobar) used to land his helicopter in the back garden when meeting the owner of the house.

“But never did I, at any time, feel that the country was unsafe, and during my whole time there I personally never felt in danger.”

She added, “I speak Spanish so I didn’t have problems communicating if I needed help.”

During her two month trip, Chelsea mixed with her UK peers and Colombian locals, taking in the culture, nightlife and numerous motorcycle rides.

“Everywhere you go you’ll see dancing and music,” Chelsea enthused. “People are extremely friendly and are always interested in having a chat.

“Colombians are strong people who have endured hardships for a big part of their history, but this has made them resilient and hard working people.

“When I wasn’t teaching during the week I was able to travel around the country. I visited Santa Marta, Cali, Medellín, Salento, Manizales, Guatapé.

“Out of these my favourites were Santa Marta for its beaches and forests, and Medellín for its parties and the famous Comuna 13 (residential area).”

When asked about what her favourite part of the trip was, Chelsea couldn’t put her finger on just one.

“I have quite a few favourite bits, one of the strangest being a ‘Barbie’ photo-shoot in the city,” she said.

“I enjoyed the motorbike rides up the mountains, teaching, swimming in the Carribean, the natural hotsprings in Santa Rosa, talking to Colombians and them teaching me Spanish.

“Everyday you would see fascinating things that you wouldn’t see back home, birds like vultures and hummingbirds, and exotic fruit we take for granted in the supermarkets like pineapples and bananas growing freely everywhere, fireflies at night and much more.”

Returning to a cold and wet Ireland and after having built strong connections with the Colombian people, Chelsea admits to feeling quite ‘emotional’.

“I feel extremely lucky to have had such an experience with such amazing people but I had to come back to finish my studies.

“I felt quite emotional leaving, but if I didn’t have that educational obligation I would’ve stayed much longer.

“It was one of the most beautiful countries I’ve been to, with equally lovely people and rich culture.”

She continued, “I definitely found more confidence in myself, including more confidence teaching and speaking Spanish, and in general speaking to others.”

“I found myself appreciating everything in the moment more and every moment felt so lucky to be there.”