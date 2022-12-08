A third of older people say they can’t afford Christmas

AFTER the launch of Age NI’s festive campaign, the charity has released new research which shows that this Christmas could be one of the hardest yet for Northern Ireland’s older people.

The figures highlight two major pain-points: Loneliness, and the cost-of-living crisis, with these combining to make this Christmas a time for fear rather than good cheer.

A total of 52 per-cent of those surveyed say they are worried they’ll have to reduce their social activities, and a third say they won’t be able to invite people over due to the cost of heating and feeding others.

Unfortunately, even in the best of times, Christmas can be a lonely time for older people, especially if they live alone. Forty per-cent of those surveyed say the cost-of-living crisis is making them feel more alone.

A third said they expect to feel more isolated this Christmas than any other year.

As costs continue to rise and temperatures drop, times are going to get even tougher for the older population.

Approaching the festive period, a third say they can’t afford Christmas this year.

As such, Age NI is calling for urgent donations this Christmas to support its services, including its Advice Line and Check-in and Chat friendship call service, so that they can be there for everyone who needs them.

Brenda Kearns, head of the charity’s Advice and Advocacy service, said, “Since the summer, the number of calls to our advice line has risen by twofold every month: I have never seen it as busy. People calling us are very worried; they’re anxious about how they cope with their set limited income, and how they’re going to make ends meet.”

John (82) contacted the Age NI Advice line when he had been recently discharged from hospital.

He was feeling very low and, as he had extra care needs, he was very worried how he would afford to live on his pension.

EXTRA BENEFITS

Brenda explained, “By doing some financial checks with John, we were able to help him get extra benefits every week, which hugely changed his quality of life.

“Like many older people, John didn’t even know he was missing out on these entitlements. We want people to get in touch and see how we can help. It’s just wonderful to know you’re making a real difference to someone’ life: from how John was that first day, to how he is now, it’s just life-changing for him.”

John said, “The difference of having a few extra pounds every month meant that I could get out, and I could meet up with people. I felt my health improve because of it, and my entire lifestyle changed.

“I’m feeling good now, because Brenda and Age NI looked after me. Age NI will help you in whatever way they can.”

To support Age NI and older people this Christmas, please visit: www.ageni.org/christmas22.

Age NI also urgently needs more volunteers for its Check in and Chat telephone friendship service, and other wellbeing services, so anyone interested in volunteering can check out current opportunities here: www.ageni.org/volunteer.

Anyone who needs support, or who is worried about an older relative or friend, or wants to find out more about Age NI’s services, can get in touch by calling free of charge on 0808 808 7575 (Mon-Fri 9-5pm excluding Bank holidays) or visit www.ageni.org.