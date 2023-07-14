Alley event to address ‘cost-of-living’ crisis

THE Alley Theatre is hosting an information event later this month to help Strabane residents with the ongoing ‘cost-of-living’ crisis.

A collaboration between Derry City and Strabane District Council and the Department for Communities, the free event is taking place on Friday, July 21 from 1pm to 5pm. It will be supported by a range of community, voluntary organisations, and partners.

Eileen McGrinder, Skills Officer for Derry City and Strabane District Council, encouraged everyone to attend, and highlighted the event was not just for

people currently entitled to benefits.

She said, “This event is for everyone and any age within the council area, to find out important information on how they could potentially save money as we all navigate through this ‘cost-of-living’ crisis.

“Whether it’s advice from the local Jobs and Benefits Office to ensure you’re getting the correct entitlements or pension credits, or you’re just looking for advice on free or reduced-price activities over the summer months, there is something for everyone at the event.”

Attendees will be able to access free advice and information on a wide range of ‘cost-of-living’ issues surrounding housing, mortgages, and benefits, as well as tips and advice on how to cut costs over the summer months with children, food waste and everyday household bills.

The event is being supported by several local partners including the local Jobs and Benefits Office, Northern Ireland Housing Executive and Advice NI.

The Department for Communities staff from Universal Credit, Make the Call and Discretionary Support will also be on hand to advise people on any additional support which they may be entitled to regarding pension credits, working tax credits, tax-free childcare, or benefit entitlements.

Council representatives will also be on-hand to offer advice on their upcoming low-cost leisure activities as well as highlighting a range of free council activities across their parks and greenways.

Council staff will also be giving tips on how to reduce food waste and how to make the most of your groceries every week.

l For more information, please visit www.nidirect.gov.uk/cost-of-living.