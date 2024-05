FOR delivering her Irish poem at this year’s West Tyrone Feis with great fluency and captivating expression, Aoibheann Gates has been awarded the inaugural Fr Kevin Mullan Memorial Cup on the beloved priest’s first anniversary.

The talented Primary Five pupil of Bunscoil Colmcille, Carrickmore, achieved first place in the ‘Irish Language Poetry Section’ in the competition earlier this year.

A spokesperson for West Tyrone Feis told the UH that her performance would have certainly made Fr Mullan – former Feis chairperson and Irish Language Secretary – proud.

“I would like to congratulate Aoibheann, the first recipient of the cup,” they said. “On this, the first year, we the committee felt it was only appropriate that it should begin with the Irish Language Section.

“The adjudicator nominated a young lady, who delivered her poem with great fluency and good pronunciation in Irish. She spoke very clearly and projected her voice well.

“She used various tones and facial expressions to tell the story of the poem to her audience.”

The spokesperson said that it was Fr Mullan’s ‘committed devotion, dedication, passion and valuable time’ that has kept the West Tyrone Feis, established 80 years ago, flourishing.

Inspirational

“The West Tyrone Feis has itself evolved from originally being a fairly parochial event, to one which now invites and embraces competitors from right across the religious, social, cultural and political divide,” they said.

“This increase in the number of interdenominational participants, including competitors, adjudicators, sponsors and volunteers is due to the tireless endeavours of Fr Kevin and the Feis committee.

“We feel privileged to have been inspired by his vision, insight and positivity in his role as chairperson, and, recently, as Irish language secretary, and are painfully aware that this void as chairperson has yet to be filled.

“He will be such a hard act to follow, but we trust he will steer us, guide and direct us always to do what is best for our Feis.

“Fr Kevin was born into the Feis; he knew it, loved it, lived it and saved it for all of us and future generations to enjoy,” they added.

“The Fr Kevin Mullan Memorial Cup will circulate around the various sections of the Feis, and we hope it will be circulating for another 80 years.

“Forever with us, and never forgotten. RIP Fr Kevin.”

The Fr Kevin Mullan Memorial Cup is sponsored by the West Tyrone Feis and Joan Conaghan.